Mike Tomlin slammed for decision to kick FG trailing Patriots, 20-0

The New England Patriots laid a woodshed beating on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night, striking fear into an NFL witnessing a defending champion in peak form in Week 1 about to add Antonio Brown to its roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, which appear to be a good team on paper, had zero answer for the Patriots on either side of ball, outmatched in every phase of the game in a 33-3 loss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a game filled with demoralizing moments for the Steelers and their fans, one delivered by head coach Mike Tomlin stood out above the rest.

Tomlin waves white flag in third quarter

Early in the third quarter, the Steelers faced the last vestiges of making the game somewhat competitive, facing fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line and a chance to cut their deficit to two scores.

Mike Tomlin chose to kick a field goal from the 1-yard line while trailing 20-0. (Reuters)

It was a no-brainer situation to go for a touchdown, with nothing to lose beyond the pride of not having a zero on the scoreboard.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Tomlin chose pride. He sent out the field goal unit, where Chris Boswell converted on a 19-yard attempt that did nothing to increase Pittsburgh’s chances of winning.

Tomlin slammed

Social media was not kind to Tomlin’s cowardly decision.

Seems like the Pittsburgh defense stopped trying after Tomlin went with the “we’re-not-getting-shutout” field-goal. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 9, 2019

James Washington inexplicably steps out of bounds and Mike Tomlin opts for a field goal from the 1. I don't know which is more insulting to good football. — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) September 9, 2019

Story continues

Good thing Tomlin kicked that field goal. Crucial. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 9, 2019

Reporter: Mike, why did you decide to kick that field goal from the one?



Tomlin: It is what it is. The standard is the standard. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 9, 2019

I want to hear Mike Tomlin's explanation for kicking that field goal. Like, what is the rationale behind it? Did he think his defense was going to stop the Patriots from scoring again? Lol. I would love to know the thought process behind kicking from the 1 down 20-0 at the Pats — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) September 9, 2019

What a useless field goal by the Steelers. You're still down three scores. You're on the 1-yard line. 20-3 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) September 9, 2019

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have made careers out of demoralizing opponents. Rarely have they done so so thoroughly this early in the season.

More from Yahoo Sports: