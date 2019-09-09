Mike Tomlin slammed for decision to kick FG trailing Patriots, 20-0

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

The New England Patriots laid a woodshed beating on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night, striking fear into an NFL witnessing a defending champion in peak form in Week 1 about to add Antonio Brown to its roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, which appear to be a good team on paper, had zero answer for the Patriots on either side of ball, outmatched in every phase of the game in a 33-3 loss.

In a game filled with demoralizing moments for the Steelers and their fans, one delivered by head coach Mike Tomlin stood out above the rest.

Tomlin waves white flag in third quarter

Early in the third quarter, the Steelers faced the last vestiges of making the game somewhat competitive, facing fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line and a chance to cut their deficit to two scores.

Mike Tomlin chose to kick a field goal from the 1-yard line while trailing 20-0. (Reuters)
It was a no-brainer situation to go for a touchdown, with nothing to lose beyond the pride of not having a zero on the scoreboard.

Tomlin chose pride. He sent out the field goal unit, where Chris Boswell converted on a 19-yard attempt that did nothing to increase Pittsburgh’s chances of winning.

Tomlin slammed

Social media was not kind to Tomlin’s cowardly decision.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have made careers out of demoralizing opponents. Rarely have they done so so thoroughly this early in the season.

