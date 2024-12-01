Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers continue winning ways

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to prove there's an opportunity for consistency in the NFL, which is constantly changing and evolving.

Tomlin has provided a winning football culture within the franchise during his 18 years at the helm.

The Steelers improved to 9-3 on Sunday, following a 44-38 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's what you need to know about the Steelers' winning ways:

How many consecutive winning seasons have the Steelers had?

The Steelers tied an NFL record with their 21st non-losing season, including the last 18 with Tomlin, after the win on Sunday.

Tomlin's 18-year winning run, which started in 2007, is now four seasons longer of a streak than any other start to a head coach's career. He's had at least 10 seasons with double-digit victories during that time.

Tomlin trails Bill Belichick's 19 straight winning seasons with the New England Patriots, which is second only to former Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry.

Landry's Cowboys are the only other team to accomplish 21 consecutive seasons of finishing at least .500 or better. The feat was achieved from 1965 to 1985.

Who was the coach when the Steelers' streak started?

Bill Cowher spent 14 years as the head coach of the Steelers from 1992 to 2006. Cowher's final three seasons from 2004 to 2006 started the winning season's streak.

