Mike Tomlin gets emotional about Damar Hamlin as other teams cancel media availability

Liz Roscher
·3 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has known Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin for 12 years, half of the 24-year-old's life. And with Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tomlin decided to talk about what Hamlin, a Pittsburgh native, means to him.

Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to the chest while tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game. The game was stopped as paramedics gave CPR to Hamlin on the field for several minutes. He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital with a police escort.

The Bills later announced that Hamlin had gone into cardiac arrest on the field and his heart had to be restarted by the paramedics. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's intensive care unit.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about Hamlin, as did players Kevin Byard and Hamlin's former Pitt teammate Rashad Weaver, during the team's scheduled media availability.

Several teams cancel media availability

While the Steelers and Titans went forward with their media availability, the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs all opted to cancel or postpone their scheduled media availability on Tuesday afternoon in light of Hamlin's situation.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame was scheduled to release the names of the 15 finalists for the Class of 2023 in a Tuesday night announcement on NFL Network, but both the Hall and NFLN decided to postpone that announcement until at least Wednesday.

The NFL announced that the postponed Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week, and no changes are being made to the Week 18 schedule. As for when the game might be picked up again, that decision has yet to be made.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 13: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills on the sideline during a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

