Mike Tindall: Who is the I’m A Celebrity star and what’s his connection to the royal family?

Isobel Lewis
·3 min read

Mike Tindall is making history as the first member of the royal family to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former rugby player, who is married to Zara Phillips, is among the 10 original castmates already named by ITV to be heading into the jungle for the reality TV competition.

You can find out more about this year’s campmates here.

Tindall began playing rugby professionally aged 18 for Bath just after leaving school. During his career on the pitch, Tindall broke his nose at least eight times.

In 2000, the 44-year-old played for England for the first time, representing his country 75 times. He was a member of the 2003 World Cup-winning team, playing for England in the final.

From 2005 to 2014, Tindall played for Gloucester. In 2008, a serious injury on the pitch left him with internal bleeding, a perforated liver and a punctured lung, after which he said he was “happy just to be alive”.

He announced his retirement from the sport in 2014 and now presents the podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby with former I’m A Celebrity contestant James Haskell and presenter Alex Payne.

The cast of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2022 (ITV)
The cast of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2022 (ITV)

Tindall is also known for his position within the royal family, due to his marriage to Zara Phillips.

The rugby player first met Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, the daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips, at the 2003 Rugby World Cup and the couple announced their engagement in 2010, after he received the Queen’s permission.

They married in Edinburgh in 2011 and now reside in Gatcombe Park, a royal estate in Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire.

The couple have three children: Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

Tindall was recently in attendance at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, during which he was seen comforting the Countess of Wessex’s son James.

Tindall and Phillips at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September (Getty Images)
Tindall and Phillips at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September (Getty Images)

Discussing the first time he met the monarch on his podcast before her death, Tindall recalled: “I did get sweaty palms. I think anyone would. She’s such a legend of a lady that I still get nervous now when I see her.”

As for the jungle, Tindall has said that he’s looking forward to taking part in the Bushtucker Trials “in a weird way” and wants to be the camp’s “morning motivator”.

The rugby star said that he’d been asked to appear on the show numerous times in the past and suspected the experience would be tougher than any sports match.

“With a rugby game you know what you are going to get and when it gets hard, you know what it looks like,” he said. “This is something you can’t predict; you don’t know where it will take you and so you can’t really plan for it.

“Your ability to roll with the punches is something you have got to have. Hopefully I have that and I won’t overthink things. Hopefully my personality suits this.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.

Latest Stories

  • When does I’m a Celebrity 2022 start on ITV?

    The celebrity contestants will be back in the jungle in Australia after two years in Wales

  • The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki hits back at claims Diana was 'manipulative'

    Debicki plays the late Princess in the new season of 'The Crown'.

  • How Zara and Mike Tindall forge their own path, as rugby star heads into 'I'm a Celeb'

    From candid disclosures to down-to-earth public appearances, Zara and Mike Tindall have earned a reputation as the most relatable royals.

  • The First Lady Chatterley’s Lover Trailer Is Here, and It’s Steamy as Hell

    The Crown's Emma Corrin stars in Netflix's latest period drama sensation.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Joint Appearance in 3 Weeks to Champion Mental Health

    The Prince and Princess of Wales had their first joint royal outing after taking time off from public engagements to spend time with their children during a school break

  • Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace

    The Queen Consort put out a picture she and King Charles previously used as a Christmas card

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royals in Hosting Olympians at Buckingham Palace Reception

    The King and Queen Consort, along with Prince Edward and Princess Anne, mingled with athletes who represented Team Great Britain during the last Summer Olympic and Paralympic cycle

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Topless Throwback IG to Reflect on Being Exploited as a Young Star

    Jamie Lee Curtis shared a haunting topless throwback post on Instagram, where she discussed the “creepy” intentions and “ulterior motives” of those in entertainment, especially photographers, surrounding her early work.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea