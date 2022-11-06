Mike Tindall faces spiders in I’m A Celeb debut but viewers made to wait for Matt Hancock

Mike Tindall faced spiders in his first trial in the 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! - ITV/Shutterstock

Mike Tindall faced spiders in his first I'm A Celebrity trial on Sunday night, but viewers will have to wait for Matt Hancock to appear Down Under.

Mr Hancock, the former Health Secretary, is expected to be a “late arrival entry” after he did not appear in the launch episode last night.

He announced that he would be a contestant of the 22nd series of the reality television show last week, leading to him losing the Conservative Party whip.

An ITV spokesman told The Telegraph: “Any late arrival entries will be announced in due course.”

Meanwhile, Mr Tindall joked about being bald and helped start a fire as he became the first member of the royal family to take part in the ITV show, which is hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The 44-year-old former England rugby union player, who is the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, was last to join the first roster of celebrities, which included: Boy George, the pop icon; Sue Cleaver, the Coronation Street actor; Chris Moyles, the radio DJ; and actor Owen Warner, who is best known for his role in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.

Mr Tindall described his approach to his first challenge as “that is basically my life, rock up, react, see what happens”.

Mr Donnelly then announced that Mr Tindall, Ms Cleaver and Mr Warner would have to earn their food as they were heli-dropped into the Australian Jungle for a “Critter Cruise” trial.

Inside an upturned boat, Mr Tindall faced a variety of creepy crawlies, including a large spider that crawled over his head. The royal volunteered, “I’m the only without hair” after spotting that the first challenge needed someone to submerge themselves and reappear inside the vessel.

He completed it and earned his first star for the show. Later, he helped his campmates start a fire.

This year’s other celebrities include: Jill Scott MBE, the former England international footballer; TV presenters Scarlette Douglas and Charlene White; the comedian Babatúndé Aléshé; and Olivia Attwood who is a reality TV personality.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returned to ITV on Sunday night. The next live episode is available at 9pm on Monday on ITV and ITV Hub.