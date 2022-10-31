Mike Tindall admits he will miss his family as he joins I’m A Celebrity

Mike Tindall has admitted he will miss his wife and children as he becomes the first member of the extended royal family to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former England rugby player, 44, is part of a 10-strong line-up that also includes pop star Boy George, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

The ITV show is returning to its original location in the Australian jungle after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Zara and Mike Tindall (James Manning/PA)

Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, said: “First and foremost, I will miss my family. I will miss my bed too and a nice breakfast.”

He married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple have three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

The sportsman also said he was inspired to join the show by his friend and former I’m A Celebrity contestant, James Haskell.

He said: “It is sinking in now that I am taking part.

“I am ready to rumble! I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part.

“The timing was right this year and Hask (James) did the show and he had been talking about it.”

He also joked he would have no problem handling the show’s notorious eating trials because they offered a chance to absorb “protein”.

He added: “I am eight years out of the game now so I am a bit more realistic about food, but I know James said the lack of food can sometimes be hard.

“But at least with the eating trials, you get food in you!

“It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake. Bring on those challenges.”

Tindall will be joined by singer-songwriter Boy George, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, Loose Women star Charlene White, radio presenter Chris Moyles, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, former footballer Jill Scott and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV.