Mike Tindall admits he will miss his family as he joins I’m A Celebrity

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor
·2 min read

Mike Tindall has admitted he will miss his wife and children as he becomes the first member of the extended royal family to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former England rugby player, 44, is part of a 10-strong line-up that also includes pop star Boy George, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

The ITV show is returning to its original location in the Australian jungle after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Zara and Mike Tindall (James Manning/PA)

Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, said: “First and foremost, I will miss my family. I will miss my bed too and a nice breakfast.”

He married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple have three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

The sportsman also said he was inspired to join the show by his friend and former I’m A Celebrity contestant, James Haskell.

He said: “It is sinking in now that I am taking part.

“I am ready to rumble! I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part.

“The timing was right this year and Hask (James) did the show and he had been talking about it.”

He also joked he would have no problem handling the show’s notorious eating trials because they offered a chance to absorb “protein”.

He added: “I am eight years out of the game now so I am a bit more realistic about food, but I know James said the lack of food can sometimes be hard.

“But at least with the eating trials, you get food in you!

“It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake. Bring on those challenges.”

Tindall will be joined by singer-songwriter Boy George, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, Loose Women star Charlene White, radio presenter Chris Moyles, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, former footballer Jill Scott and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV.

Latest Stories

  • I’m a Celebrity 2022 full line-up ‘revealed’

    Including a singer, two soap stars and a member of the royal family

  • Nicola Peltz Beckham Pulls No Punches As She Admits Why She Cut Brooklyn's Scenes From New Film

    Nicola was left "laughing so hard" at her husband's performance... though it wasn't exactly intentional.

  • Zara and Mike Tindall's relationship in pictures, as the rugby star's confirmed for 'I'm A Celebrity'

    The former England rugby player and Princess Anne's daughter have been married for 11 years and have three children together.

  • See Nicole Kidman's Beautiful Birthday Tribute to Keith Urban That Has Fans Nonstop Gushing

    Nicole posted a new photo of the couple in honor of Keith's 55th birthday, and fans flooded him with comments and well wishes.

  • Brooklyn Beckham gushes about Nicola Peltz after she addresses family ‘feud’ reports with Victoria Beckham

    The actor dismissed claims of a ‘feud’ between her and her mother-in-law

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense