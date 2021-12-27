Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Says He Had to Quarantine for Christmas After Testing Positive for COVID

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino spent Christmas in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Jersey Shore star, 39, revealed in an Instagram post that he was spending the holiday away from his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and their 7-month-old son, Romeo Reign — who was celebrating his first Christmas.

"So much to be grateful for this year. Romeo's 1st Christmas, my 6th soberversary and the love of friends & family," Mike began his post, which features an array of pictures of Lauren, 36, and Romeo celebrating the holiday. "Unfortunately I am not in any photos cause I am quarantining from testing positive from Covid yesterday. My symptoms are currently mild and I'm eating Christmas cookies in bed resting."

After thanking "family, friends and fans that have always supported me," Mike continued, "We are making best of a tough situation."

"Happy holidays & stay safe," he added. "The Comeback is always greater than the setback."

On her Instagram account, Lauren marked the intimate Christmas with a post of her own.

Sharing photographs of Romeo and the family's dog Mosey, Lauren wrote, "It's a quarantine Christmas in our house as I'm sure it is for many of you reading this."

"We are lucky that Mike's symptoms are mild 🙏🏼 praying for everyone affected by this over the holidays," she added.

In the comments section, Mike responded: "Miss you guys 😖."

In the days following, both Mike and Lauren continued to share photographs from Romeo's first Christmas celebrations.

In one post shared by Lauren, the proud mom posted a selection of shots of her little guy in various holiday-themed outfits.

"The greatest gift of all 🎁," she captioned the sweet post. "Romeo Reign's first Christmas 🥺."

Mike also shared a video of his son opening presents on Christmas morning — including a mini-piano, which he seemed to take a liking to.

"The greatest gift is the look on @itsbabysituation face on his 1st Christmas 🥺," he wrote, adding the hashtag, "#priceless."

In one other post, Mike shared some outtakes from his wife and son's lowkey Christmas celebrations.

"I can't stop smiling at these Christmas photos 😢," he said.

Mike also gave a health update amid his battle with COVID-19 in an additional follow-up post.

Sharing a photograph of a still from Jersey Shore — where he is seen in a neck brace saying, "Pretty serious situation right now" — Mike wrote: "Day 4 with Covid 😐Thank you to @ivsbytheseas for that vitamin drip 💧 👌🏼."