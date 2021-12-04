Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Says 'Blondes Have More Fun' as He Debuts a New Look

mike sorrentino

mike sorrentino/instagram

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is sporting a new look!

The Jersey Shore star, 39, proudly showed off his blonde hair on Instagram Friday. "Blondes have more fun 💫," he captioned a photo in which he posed alongside his wife Lauren Sorrentino and their son Romeo Reign, whom they welcomed in May.

Lauren co-signed in the comments, writing, "🔥 Honey! Blondes do it best 👱🏼‍♀️🤩 you look like a grown up Romeo now 🥺."

RELATED: Lily Collins Debuts Fresh Cut While Promoting Season 2 of Emily in Paris: 'New Bangs, Old Habits'

His Jersey Shore costar DJ Pauly D also appeared to be a fan of his new hairdo, writing, "Haha let's gooo!!!!"

Earlier this week, Mike announced that he was celebrating six years of sobriety Wednesday.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who overcame an addiction to painkillers, marked the milestone with an Instagram photo that read, "6 years clean and sober," along with the caption, "Today we celebrate being a champion 😤."

Days before, he shared a lengthier statement on his journey alongside a snap of him and Lauren holding baby Romeo while celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Giving thanks and celebrating the love between family and friends is my favorite part of this holiday. Without my sobriety, I wouldn't be the man before you with so many things to be thankful for on this day. My biggest flex in life is being a sober dad and husband. It is a badge of honor I am proud to wear. I am a provider for my family, a trusted friend, and supporting son," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added that the holidays used to be "very difficult." He said, "I was there physically, but not spiritually and emotionally. Getting help for my addiction and working through my struggles allows me to be present every day for the rest of my days and I am so grateful for it."

Story continues

RELATED: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Jokes His Son on the Way Can't Watch Jersey Shore Until He's 18

"You can have this too! Don't be afraid to ask for help and remember the hardest part is taking the first step. There are professionals out there waiting to help you," he concluded, adding the information for the recovery center he works with.

Mike and Lauren also celebrated another special day, their three-year anniversary, last month. "Happy anniversary my Love ‼️ 3 years in heaven with a beautiful baby boy @itsbabysituation," he wrote on Instagram. "We are truly living a fairytale."