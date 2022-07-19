Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Announces Dog Moses' Death: 'All Dogs Do Go to Heaven'

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Announces Dog Moses' Death

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino/Instagram

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is grieving for his dog, Moses.

On Monday, the former Jersey Shore star, 40, shared on Instagram that Moses recently died.

"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Moses our beloved family dog has just passed 😔," Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino wrote in the Instagram post's caption, alongside several photos of Moses with Mike, Lauren, and their 1-year-old son, Romeo.

"We cherish the time we had and believe that in fact all dogs do go to Heaven," the couple wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all the continued support and prayers 🙏🏼😔"

Mike's Jersey Shore co-stars Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi expressed their condolences for Moses' death in the comments of Mike's post.

"We didn't deserve mosey !" wrote Guadagnino in a comment.

While it's unclear exactly how long Moses was part of Mike and Lauren's family, a dedicated Instagram account for the dog features posts that date back to 2013. A 2012 Twitter post from Mike's account suggests he welcomed Moses into his life not long before.

On July 2, Mike posted a series of photos of Moses days after he revealed that the family pet had been diagnosed with cancer in an episode of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, according to Reality Tidbit.

"MOSEY UPDATE 🚨 We are still fighting 😤 One day at a time 🙏🏼," Mike wrote at the time.

In May, Mike and Lauren celebrated their son Romeo's first birthday with Moses. The proud parents shared sweet tributes for their baby boy on Instagram, featuring a look at Romeo's adorable birthday photoshoot.

For the photoshoot, Romeo sat in front of balloons and a number one sign, smiling in a gray and white outfit with a blue beret. The pictures also include a mini scooter with Romeo's name.

"Romeo is ONE 🥳," Mike captioned the post, while Lauren wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday to my sweet boy Romeo Reign! 🎂 I am so proud to be your mommy, you make my heart so full 💙 I love you!!! 🥺."