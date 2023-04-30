Mike Shannon Dies: Emmy-Winning Broadcaster For St. Louis Cardinals Was 83

Mike Shannon, a radio broadcaster for 50 years and two-time World Series champion for the St. Louis Cardinals, died Saturday at age 83 from complications stemming from long-haul Covid-19, his family said.

After a playing career with the Cardinals that was cut short by kidney disease, Shannon spent 50 years as a member of the team’s radio broadcasts. He was known for his “Get Up, Baby!” calls when the Cardinals hit a home run.

A St. Louis native, Shannon entered the National League with the Cardinals in 1962. He played third base and the outfield for nine seasons, and helped the team win World Series titles in 1964 and 1967.

Shannon debuted on the Cardinals Radio Network in 1972 alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck. Together, they called nearly three decades worth of games on 1120 KMOX. Shannon became the lead voice upon Buck’s 2002 death, then retired after the 2021 season.

He was officially inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014, and was awarded as “Sportscaster of the Year” for Missouri by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA) in 2002, 2003 and 2014. In 1985, Shannon earned his first Emmy Award for sports broadcasting.

Beyond radio, Shannon made appearances as a pre-game analyst for Fox Sports Midwest. He also worked with NBC’s Baseball Game of the Week and called St. Louis Cardinals NFL football games on radio.

“The St. Louis Cardinals were saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Famer and beloved St. Louisan Mike Shannon,” said Cardinals’ Owner & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community. On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, we share our condolences with Mike’s family and friends, and his many fans.”

“My dad’s life was encapsulated by his devotion to his family, his friends, the Cardinals organization and the St. Louis community,” stated his son, Tim Shannon, on behalf of the Shannon family. “My dad lived his life to the fullest, and he squeezed every drop from it.”

Shannon also is survived by sons Michael Jr. and Dan as well as daughters Patricia, Peg and Erin; his wife Lori, 18 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. His first wife, Judy, died in 2007.

