Mike Schmidt apologizes for inappropriate #MeToo movement comments

Mike Schmidt was a legend on the field for the Philadelphia Phillies. In the broadcast booth, however, he still needs a lot of work.

Schmidt made a distasteful comment about the #MeToo movement during Sunday’s broadcast. Phillies blog The Good Phight grabbed audio of the exchange, in which Schmidt joked, “I have a dishwasher back home: My wife.”

After saying he occasionally does dishes, Schmidt added, “Me Too movement. Where does that fit in?”

On Monday, Schmidt apologized for those comments.





Schmidt’s full statement reads:

“During yesterday’s broadcast, I made a mistake while attempting to be humorous. It was not my intention to offend anyone. My daughter passionately marches in support of the #MeToo movement in Boston, and I support her in every way. I offer my sincerest apologies to those who may have been offended.”

#MeToo is a movement aimed at raising awareness regarding the ubiquity of sexual assault and harassment. The movement started after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault by a number of women. Since then, many women have used the hashtag to share similar stories.

It’s not the first time Schmidt has found himself in hot water for his mouth. Last June, he questioned whether Major League Baseball teams could build around a Hispanic player due to the “language barrier.” Schmidt also apologized for those comments.

Mike Schmidt apologized for inappropriate comments about the #MeToo movement. (Getty Images)

