Mike Ross bids adieu to Midland council this fall

Mike Ross has opted out of representing Midland for another term.

A press release on Thursday from Ross revealed his intention to retire as deputy mayor after eight years in serving the role.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce that I will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal election. It truly has been an honour to serve the people of Midland for the last 12 years, 4 years as councillor ward 2 and the last 8 years as your deputy mayor. It’s hard to believe that 12 years have passed; I cannot thank the people of Midland enough for allowing me the opportunity to serve this great town.

“This Term of Council ends in November 2022, I can promise you that I will continue to work for the community of Midland & the County of Simcoe until my very last day.

“Thank you so much, it has been a pleasure representing the wonderful people of Midland.”

Ross took time to endorse the upcoming election candidacy of Midland councillor Cody Oschefski who has registered to run for deputy mayor in the next term. Additionally, Ross concluded the press release restating his love for the town.

Information on the Midland municipal election can be found on the Town of Midland website.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca