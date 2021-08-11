Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik officially announced as new Jeopardy hosts

What is: two Jeopardy hosts?

Sony Pictures Television confirmed on Wednesday that executive producer and previously revealed frontrunner Mike Richards will replace the late Alex Trebek as Jeopardy host. But in an unexpected twist, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is also set to serve as a permanent host.

Here's how it will work: Beginning with season 38, Richards will be the full-time host of the daily syndicated show, while Bialik takes on the role for Jeopardy's prime-time and spin-off series, including next year's Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.(2) Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of 'Jeopardy.'

"We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices," says Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and corporate development for Sony Pictures. "They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game."

