Mike Richards is appearing as host of ‘Jeopardy!’ this week and viewers are finding it so awkward

Kyle Moss
·2 min read

Season 38 of Jeopardy! kicked off this week, and along with a few tweaks to the set and music, viewers can’t help but notice that the host is Mike Richards. That’s because he stepped down as host and was fired as executive producer of the show last month, amid controversy surrounding his past. But since Richards taped five episodes of the show before stepping down, fans will have to live with a little bit of awkwardness this week. Like after the way he opened the show on Tuesday.

You know, the power of this show has always been derived from the contestants,” Richards said after taking the stage. “And my pledge to Jeopardy! fans everywhere, is to continue to make this stage a place where our contestants can shine their absolute brightest.”

Viewers were definitely feeling a bit uncomfortable by his presence, and took to social media with reactions.

But starting next week Mayim Bialik will return as guest host for three weeks, followed by another series of rotating hosts. And while the hosts will keep changing, the champion may stay the same for a while. Amodio has now won 20 straight games, and amassed a total winnings of $678,801 so far.

