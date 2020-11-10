Pompeo Says There Will Be Smooth Transition To 'Second Trump Administration'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to completely dismiss the results of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, saying “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

Pompeo’s comment came in response to a reporter asking if the State Department is prepared to engage with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team and if not engaging in that process promptly could pose a threat to national security.

The secretary of state kept the rest of his remarks vague.

“The world is watching what’s taking place,” he said. “We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful the way the president who’s in office on January 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful.”

