Mike Pompeo shortens Asian trip amid President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has shortened his scheduled trip to Asia after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Pompeo said he would be leaving Sunday as planned on a trip to Asia. He still is scheduled to fly to Tokyo, but planned stops to South Korea and Mogolia no longer are on his itinerary, according to the U.S. Department of State.

Trump announced in the wee hours Friday that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken later Friday to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Pompeo is fourth in line to succeed the president, behind Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pompeo said he spoke to Pence Saturday night.

“Everything’s in good order,’’ Pompeo said during remarks he made by video at the Florida Family Policy Council's 15th Annual Awards Dinner in Orlando, Florida. “I hope that you will all join me in praying for the speedy recovery of President Trump and our first lady Melania as well."

Pompeo, who canceled his in-person appearance at the event, said he had been tested for the coronavirus twice in two days.

“I’m feeling fine,'' he said. "I’m feeling great…I’m as healthy as I’ve been.’’

“Out of an abundance of caution, I thought it’d be better to be with you tonight virtually,’’ said Pompeo, the keynote speaker at the Florida Family Policy Council's 15th Annual Awards Dinner in Orlando, Florida.

