Mike Pompeo’s Hot Take On Teaching Critical Race Theory Gets A Hard Fail On Twitter

Lee Moran
6 min read

Donald Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waded into the debate about the teaching of critical race theory on Wednesday, and it did not end well.

Pompeo drew ire from across the political spectrum after tweeting it was “dangerous” to teach that the foundation of the United States was flawed.

“If we teach that the founding of the United States of America was somehow flawed. It was corrupt. It was racist. That’s really dangerous. It strikes at the very foundations of our country,” wrote the possible 2024 GOP presidential contender.

Critics were quick to explain the folly of Pompeo’s post:

