Mike Pompeo Decides Not To Run For President: ‘This Isn’t Our Moment’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has apparently decided not to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Pompeo issued a statement on Friday saying that he and his wife, Susan, have “concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election.”

Pompeo offered Fox News host Bret Baier more details, saying, “This isn’t our moment. This isn’t the time for us to seek elected office.”

He also declined to endorse another candidate until he sees “how the primary plays out.”

Even though he served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018 and as secretary of state from 2018 to 2021, he hinted he might not support the man he served under, former president Donald Trump.

While Pompeo said he wouldn’t run this time around, he says he’s not closing the door to his dream of higher office.

“To those of you, this announcement disappoints, my apologies,” he said. “And to those of you that this thrills know that I’m 59 years old. There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary.”

Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/hxujBzGgkI — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 14, 2023

Twitter users had strong opinions about the news.

The truth is campaigns begin long before announcement day. Pompeo started running while he was Secretary of State. This is really a withdrawal from the campaign. We have our first loser of the presidential campaign. https://t.co/ToXED43Z8T — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) April 14, 2023

I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself to be the 1st Baseman for the Boston Red Sox. https://t.co/XA22ISW12y — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 14, 2023

this is like when guys who practiced ninjutsu were deemed too deadly for the Octagon. Mike Pompeo simply had too much charisma and appeal and it wasn’t fair to the other competitors https://t.co/DWov0SV9rr — iPad Expert (@ByYourLogic) April 14, 2023

well my prayers came true, at any rate https://t.co/m5DVzlbwzp — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) April 14, 2023

Remember Pompeo said that God put Trump in office to save Israel? That was 2019. How long before he resumes his cult follower behavior? https://t.co/GYWJviv1HE — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) April 14, 2023

I don't think you should be allowed to drop an "I'm not running" statement if you never cleared 5% in polling https://t.co/I0JdhzzH8E — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) April 14, 2023

and by "prayer" he means "I begged pollsters to tell me I had a chance and they said 'no'" https://t.co/bAOEy8Scvy — ʝօռ ʍօʀֆɛ (@jonfmorse) April 14, 2023

