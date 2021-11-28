Mike Perry: ‘The sky is the limit’ after ‘deserved’ win at Triller Triad Combat

Mike Perry expects big things in the future after getting a hard-earned win at Triller Triad Combat.

Perry, a 15-fight UFC veteran, had his first competitive venture since parting ways with the organization earlier this year on Saturday when he beat Michael Seals by split decision in the modified rules event that pitted MMA fighters against boxers.

The contest went down the wire, with Perry’s late pressure and greater output seemingly making the difference in the eyes of the judges. “Platinum” overcame a fourth-round knockdown, as well, but never showed any quit and was rewarded for it.

Although an argument could be made it should’ve gone the other way, Perry is confident he can leave proud in the result.

“I deserved the to win because he stands tall and he fights in boxing stance,” Perry told MMA Junkie post-fight. “The sport is different and we’ve got the meet in the middle. I traded with him and I brought the fight to him. That’s why they gave me the dub, because he sat back to patiently, and I’m the one who put myself in danger to get the shots in.”

Perry’s UFC run ended on back-to-back losses. He hasn’t experienced the thrill of victory in any capacity since June 2020, and the pressure was on to make a good account of himself and prove he still has value in the combat sports space.

It was a validating win for the 30-year-old, and he said he thinks it sets him up for a bright future.

“Look at the ceiling in here, bro,” Perry said. “The sky is the limit. My son was here, I got the dub tonight. … I’m just grateful man. I’m so humbled. I’m blessed. There’s a lot of people hating and I thought about the speeches I would give after the fight, and I don’t have nothing bad to say to the haters because I only want to talk to my fans and I’m grateful for all their support.”

