Mike Perry on BKFC signing: ‘I’m a prize fighter. I fight for money’

Mike Perry’s recent signing with BKFC may have come as a surprise to some, but the former UFC slugger isn’t sure why.

According to Perry, leaving the UFC behind may have just been a temporary thing. But for now, there was money to be made in the bareknuckle game.

“I’m a prize fighter,” Perry told MMA Junkie. “I fight for money. There’s money on the table, you know? … I don’t want to close the door (on MMA and the UFC). I don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, thanks UFC for everything.’ It’s more like, ‘Hey, I’ll see you guys later.’ I’m just out here trying to handle my business, and I’m intrigued by throwing some knuckles.”

Perry said he went to fellow former UFC fighter Paige VanZant’s first BKFC bout earlier this year and that’s when the intrigue started – from both him and the organization.

He also said he started to realize if there are Perry fans out there, they’re going to follow him no matter what banner he’s fighting under.

“At the end of the day, it’s the entertainment business and we’re here to put on shows for the fans,” Perry said. “And I’m grateful that there are fans out there that want to see aggressive fights, and let alone ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry fights. I think I have a category of my own, and in my own fan base of people who are going to follow and watch wherever I go to punch people in the face.”

Perry’s UFC career started out hot with a 4-1 record, and all four of those wins were by knockout. But over about a three and a half year stretch, he went 3-7 with three decision wins. He had a couple “Fight of the Night” performances in that mix, but the rough patch had him out of any kind of title contention at welterweight.

Add to all that some issues outside the cage that had the UFC concerned, and to most observers things might have looked bleak for Perry.

But he said he’s been trying to turn things around, particular after the birth of his first child – and he’s even trying out going to church.

“Nothing has changed, but everything has changed,” Perry said. “… We’re just going with it, and I’m trying to follow where God wants me to go. I’m doing what God wants me to do. I’m going where He wants me to go, and I’m watching my Ps and Qs. I’m not trying to be a good person – I am a good person. I need to find ways to to show that more.”

Perry said he’s targeting a January debut in BKFC.