Mike Pence's role opposing Trump scheme takes center stage at Jan. 6 hearing: live updates

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to single-handedly reject electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, as former President Donald Trump pressured him to do, will be the subject of the Thursday House hearing investigating the Capitol attack.

What to expect out of today's hearing: Trump raised millions to fight election fraud before Jan. 6. Here's how that money was spent.

One Trump lawyer to another: Get a great criminal defense lawyer

In a promotional tweet Tuesday for the hearing, the committee released video of Eric Hershmann, one of Trump’s lawyers, who described warning Eastman the day after the riot he should find a "great" defense lawyer.

Eastman had contacted Hershmann to chat about Georgia election results because he couldn’t reach other Trump aides. Hershmann questioned Eastman's sanity and told him the only phrase he wanted to hear from Eastman from then on was "orderly transition" to the Biden administration.

"Eventually he said, ‘Orderly transition,'" Hershmann said. "I said, ‘Good, John. Now I’m going to give you the best free legal advice you’re ever getting in your life. Get a great f-ing criminal defense lawyer. You’re going to need it.’ Then I hung up on him.”

Story continues

How Trump's PAC spent money: Trump raised millions to fight election fraud before Jan. 6. Here's how that money was spent.

Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in 2017. Eastman was also a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

Who is testifying?: former Pence counsel Greg Jacob

Greg Jacob, Pence's counsel who researched the vice president's power to reject electors when Congress counts presidential votes, told Eastman in an email Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:14 p.m. that his advice was "essentially entirely made up," according to court records.

In an Oval Office meeting with Trump on Jan. 4, Pence stressed his “immediate instinct that there is no way that one person could be entrusted by the Framers to exercise that authority,” according to Jacob.

As the mob ransacked the Capitol two days later and Pence evacuated the Senate chamber, Jacob emailed Eastman to say "thanks to your bull----, we are now under siege," according to court records.

Bill Barr and Donald Trump: Bill Barr's complicated relationship with Donald Trump: From vital advocate to damning witness

Former President Donald Trump speaks in a video exhibit as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022

Who is Michael Luttig?: retired judge to testify

Eastman clerked for Michael Luttig, a retired judge for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals who was rumored as a potential Supreme Court nominee during President George W. Bush's administration.

The same day Trump pressured Pence and Jacob in the Oval Office, Pence’s personal lawyer, Richard Cullen, called Luttig to ask about Eastman. Luttig tweeted his disagreement with Eastman’s argument the morning of Jan. 5.

“The only responsibility and power of the Vice President under the Constitution is to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast,” Luttig said. "The Constitution does not empower the Vice President to alter in any way the votes that have been cast, either by rejecting certain of them or otherwise."

Jan. 6 committee hearing schedule: Here's what to expect at upcoming Jan. 6 hearings

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan 6 live updates: Pence's role thwarting Trump takes center stage