Mike Pence and wife Karen test negative for coronavirus after Trump diagnosis

Vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence have tested negative for the coronavirus, following Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday that the president and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the disease.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for Covid-19 every day,” VP press secretary Devin O’Malley announced.

“This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for Covid-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."