Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris: Here's where they might clash

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence was on his way to an Arizona campaign event Tuesday when former Vice President Joe Biden announced he'd chosen Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

After taking the stage at a Latter-Day Saints for Trump coalition event, Pence noted that the October vice presidential debate will be in Utah, another state with a large Mormon population.

"So my message to the Democrat candidate for vice president?" Pence said. "Congratulations. I'll see you in Salt Lake City!"

Here are some of the clashes between Pence and Harris that could up come up on the campaign trail:

LGBTQ and women's issues

Pence occasionally became the target of the large field of Democratic presidential hopefuls in 2019, particularly after Biden described Pence as a "decent guy." After push back from the LGBTQ community, Biden walked back his comment, saying that “there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights.”

Harris joined in the condemnation. In a March 2019 MSNBC interview, Harris said: “I disagree with most of what the vice president stands for, when he makes decisions about our LGBTQ community in a way that doesn’t understand that they should be entitled to full equality and all rights under the law as any other American."

Harris also criticized Pence for saying in 2002 that he wouldn’t eat alone with a woman other than his wife and didn’t attend events featuring alcohol unless she was there – although Harris described it differently.

“I disagree with him when he suggests it’s not possible to have meetings with women alone by himself," she said. "I think that’s ridiculous – the idea that you would deny a professional woman the opportunity to have a meeting with the vice president of the United States is outrageous.”

Pence's spokeswoman responded at the time that Harris should "get your facts straight."

"He’s elevated women to positions of leadership throughout his career & relies on their advice & counsel," Alyssa Farah tweeted.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

Harris' first floor speech after joining the Senate in 2017 was an explanation of her opposition to Trump's choice of Betsy DeVos to run the Education Department. Harris said DeVos, a champion of private schools, didn't understand the importance of public school teachers and lacked knowledge about testing and other issues.

"Our country needs a secretary of education who has demonstrated basic competency when it comes to issues facing children," Harris said. "They just need to know what they're talking about."

It was Pence who pushed DeVos' nomination over the finish line, casting the tie-breaking confirmation vote in his capacity as president of the Senate. It was the first time a vice president had to provide the final vote for a Cabinet nominee.

Pence, who oversaw a huge expansion of Indiana's voucher program as that state's governor, called his vote a "high honor." DeVos had played an influential role in developing Indiana’s largest-in-the-nation private school voucher program.

