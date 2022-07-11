Mike Pence to talk ‘post-Roe world’ in another visit to early-voting state SC

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is eyeing a possible 2024 Republican presidential run, will be back in South Carolina this month to address the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling at a Florence Baptist church.

The church, Florence Baptist Temple, said on Facebook and advertised on its website that the former vice president will speak on the “post-Roe world” at 7 p.m. on July 20.

Pence has made several visits to the state since the Trump administration, most recently headlining a May fundraiser at a Spartanburg crisis pregnancy center and speaking at another Baptist church in Rock Hill, near the North Carolina border.

Pence has pushed to outlaw abortion in every state since the court overturned its 1973 landmark ruling Roe v. Wade in June.

South Carolina’s current law bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions for rape, incest, life of the mother and fetal anomaly. The Republican-led General Assembly is likely this year to pass a more restrictive ban, with the House recently starting public listening sessions that have focused almost entirely on whether to keep exceptions in place.

