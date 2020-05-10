Mike Pence “Not In Quarantine” After Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19 – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE: It wasn’t long before Mike Pence’s team responded to reports that he was self-isolating after his aide Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus. According to a statement, Pence has denied that he is in self-isolation.

In a statement released to media, his spokesperson Devin O’Malley said that Pence “will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine.”

O’Malley continues, “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”



PREVIOUS: Mike Pence has decided to go into self-isolation after his press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus last week.

According to the Associated Press, Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure, but the Vice President has since volunteered to limit his exposure and work from home.

The news of Pence’s self-isolation comes in the wake of the news that three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force put themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with Miller.

Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s closest advisers, and is the second Pence aide to test positive.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that a member of Pence’s staff tested positive for coronavirus, but she did not identify who it was. Later, Trump said during a roundtable with congressional Republicans at the White House that the staff member was “a wonderful young woman, Katie,” on Pence’s press team. “She tested very good for a long period of time then all of a sudden today she tested positive.” The president added, “She hasn’t come into contact with me,” although “she spent some time with the vice president.”

“The tests are perfect but something could happen,” Trump said.

In addition to Miller, the White House administration was hit with COVID-19 earlier last week when a member of the U.S. Navy and personal valet to Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

