Mike Pence secretly attended daughter Audrey’s wedding two days before election. (AFP via Getty Images)

Mike Pence secretly attended his daughter’s wedding two days before election day.

The vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence were on hand to see youngest child Audrey Pence Tomanelli tie the knot.

The bride posted a black and white picture to Instagram of her parents watching her kiss husband Daniel Tomanelli outside the steps of a courthouse.

“Thank you to these two beautiful families for joyfully coming alongside us when we decided to throw together a courthouse ceremony in 10 days. We are truly blessed,” she wrote as a caption.

She also posted a colour picture of her and her husband with the caption: “Married // November 1st, 2020.”

There is no sign of anyone in the wedding pictures wearing a mask but they are all socially distancing.

Mr Tomanelli, whom she reportedly met at university, proposed to her in Provincetown on Cape Cod in February 2019.