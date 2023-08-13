Mike Pence Says He Doesn’t Recall if He Was Told About Election Scheme Before Jan. 6

NBC “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked former vice president and 2024 Republican presidential contender Mike Pence whether anyone in the White House had told him about potential additional electors before Jan. 6.

“I don’t recall that, I just remember hearing it in the public,” Pence said.

Todd noted earlier in the interview that Pence previously told NBC News that he didn’t know “a lot” about efforts to use unofficial electors on Jan. 6 in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. As Todd asked the question, Pence shrugged, shook his head and said “No.”

Todd cited a section in Pence’s book, “So Help Me God,” where he wrote that he met with the Senate’s parliamentarian on Jan. 3 and asked “Are there any alternate electors from any state?”

Pence goes on to write that she told Pence that there were not and that he then responded that he “had heard that some alternate electors had been sent from several of the disputed states.”

“I’d just heard what was being talked about in the press at the time, but I thought it was important,” Pence said.

Pence said that they had challenged what he described as irregularities in some states and rules that were changed “in the name of COVID.” But once courts reviewed those and states certified the results from these states, Pence said, he wanted to “make sure that we were operating on January 6th in a way that was consistent with the Constitution, consistent with the laws of the country.”

The former vice president underlined that he was supportive of fellow Republicans, stating, “I was determined to hear the objections that Republicans were planning to bring, Chuck, and many did bring.”

Pence also pointed to Democrats raising objections to electoral college votes in three of the last four elections which resulted in victories by Republican presidential contenders. Todd noted that those objections by Democrats were done under the law.

