Mike Pence to run for presidential candidate to rival ex-boss Trump

Mike Pence declared himself a candidate in the 2024 republican race for the White House on Monday, setting up a fight against Donald Trump.

The former US vice president’s campaign filed a declaration of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Mr Pence will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa on Wednesday, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last week.

Mr Pence’s run puts him against front-runner Mr Trump, whom he once loyally stood by but refused to back when the former president attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by democrat Joe Biden.

A staunch social conservative, the former governor of Indiana has increasingly distanced himself from Mr Trump, saying his encouragement of the rioters who attacked the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, endangered Mr Pence and his family, who were in the building at the time.

A growing field of republican candidates

Mr Pence joins a growing field of republican candidates, which includes Mr Trump, Tim Scott, US senator, and Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor. Doug Burgum, North Dakota governor, is also planning to enter the race on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with Mr Burgum’s plans.

Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor, is jumping into the race on Tuesday, bringing the total number of republican candidates into double digits.

The number of candidates vying for the nomination concerns many Trump opponents inside the Republican Party who fear the anti-Trump vote could be split and hand the party’s nomination to the former president.

