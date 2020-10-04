Mike Pence ramping up his public appearances while Trump remains hospitalized, concerning experts

INDIANAPOLIS – Vice President Mike Pence was among dozens of politicians and high-profile dignitaries at a White House Rose Garden event when President Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the nation's high court.

At least eight people who attended the event that Saturday, including the president, have tested positive for coronavirus. Few in attendance were wearing face coverings.

The Rose Garden event, combined with newly released pictures from the White House, paint a portrait of a busy chief executive and his No. 2 conducting business without taking basic precautions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The result? An apparent laissez-faire attitude toward the novel coronavirus that is now raising both health and national security concerns, with Pence ramping up his campaign appearance schedule while Trump remains hospitalized.

Experts wonder why someone in Pence's situation is not under isolation to reduce both his risk of exposure and the vulnerability of the Trump White House.

“We have the president and first lady ill and the country is in a vulnerable situation,” former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told USA TODAY on Friday. “We have to be very prepared to deal with the possibility that an adversary will seek to take advantage.”

The White House and national security agencies must move quickly to ensure the chain of command is secure and the military is prepared to respond without delay to provocation or attack, said Panetta, who also served as Chief of Staff to President Bill Clinton.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the recession and Trump’s questioning of the election’s integrity could embolden adversaries to test the United States, Panetta added.

On Friday, Pence spokesman Devin O'Malley tweeted that Pence remains "healthy," adding that he gets tested every day for COVID-19. A Saturday test also yielded a negative result, an administration official said.

O'Malley told USA TODAY on Saturday that Pence’s physician determined that the CDC guidelines of close contact with a COVID-positive individual – most notably contact less than 6 feet apart and/or more than 15 minutes, and occurring within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms – has not occurred. Additionally, the same White House physician determined that the Vice President is in good health and is free to go about his normal activities as he continues to be tested daily and is in routine contact with the White House Medical Unit.

Out of an abundance of caution, Vice President Pence worked from the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory on Friday and Saturday, in order to limit contact with those potentially in close contact with COVID-positive individuals, O'Malley said.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign announced Saturday afternoon that Pence would be ramping up public appearances ahead of the November election, including visiting his home state of Indiana later in the week.

Mike Pence first in line of succession

Under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the president could notify House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Senate majority’s senior member, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, that he is unable to perform the duties of his office, transferring power to Pence, who is first in the line of succession.

The extent of Trump’s illness was unclear Saturday, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House physician Sean Conley offering differing assessments of the president’s condition.

Meadows told the Associated Press the president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were “very concerning” and that the next 48 hours would be critical for his care.

Conley, meanwhile, said Saturday that the president was “doing very well.”

During a morning news conference in which he declined to answer specific questions about the president’s fever and whether he has needed oxygen since testing positive, Conley said Trump’s mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue were “resolving and improving.”

