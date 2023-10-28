Mike Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race: 'This Is Not My Time'

The former vice president announced his decision to suspend his campaign Saturday "after much prayer and deliberation"

Mike Pence is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

The former vice president, 64, revealed on Saturday at an event held by the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas that he has suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

As Pence explained, it is "not my time."

“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said.

“We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets,” he added.

Pence previously spent four years in the White House as former president Donald Trump's vice president, and filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for his own campaign back in June.

