Mike Pence’s Debate Fly Gets The 'Photoshop Battle' It Deserves

There are plenty of flies on Mike Pence in this “Photoshop Battle” that broke out over the insect that parked itself on the vice president’s head during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

Redditors have ever since been mockingly recreating the scene that inevitably became a meme on social media and even sparked calls for “The Fly” star Jeff Goldblum to play the animal on “Saturday Night Live.”

Check out some of the buzziest responses below:

Related...

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Donald Trump Jr. Just Said 'One Of Saddest Things I’ve Heard On Fox News'

Marco Rubio's Vice Presidential Debate Review Goes Viral For The Wrong Reason

Eric Trump’s Spin On His Dad’s Debate Refusal Has People Scratching Their Heads

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.