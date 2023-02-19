Mike Nelson: ‘I was on the dole – then I was up for the Turner Prize’

“I feel quite stressed,” says the British artist Mike Nelson as soon as I switch on my voice recorder. There are only a few weeks to go before the opening of Extinction Beckons, a new survey of his career at London’s Hayward Gallery, and he’s itching to get back to his temporary studio in Orpington, on the capital’s southern fringes, to carry on working. “This is always the worst bit,” he explains, referring to the run-up to

a show. “You’re just worrying about everything that can go wrong.”

It’s easy to understand why he might be anxious. Twice nominated for the Turner Prize (in 2001 and 2007), Nelson, a bearded, friendly 55-year-old, dressed, on the day we meet, in an ageing hipster’s uniform of dark beanie, navy gilet and jeans, is known for his labyrinthine sculptural installations that beget an ambiguous, eerie effect. They’re arduous to produce.

The Coral Reef (2000), which made his name (and now belongs to the Tate), consisted of 15 interconnected and enigmatic rooms, each one a shabby and deserted space filled with second-hand furniture and props intended to evoke a different run-down setting on the fringes of society (minicab office, drug den, mechanic’s garage).

“The worlds I have reflected have often been ones occupied by men,” says Nelson, smiling. “Although, strangely, a lot of my supporters have been women.”

Eleven years later, while pre-

paring for the Venice Biennale,

he spent three months trans-

forming the British Pavilion, with astonishing attention to detail, into a 17th-century Istanbul caravan-serai, or inn; the finished, top-to-

bottom metamorphosis, titled I, Impostor, was dumbfounding.

Then, in 2019, he turned Tate Britain’s neoclassical Duveen Galleries into a sort of sculpture court filled with ramshackle mechanical equipment, including knitting machines, hay rakes and lathes,

as well as old hospital doors, to

conjure up a bygone era of heavy industry. For Nelson, whose father experienced a “hard life”, he says, working in a textile factory in the East Midlands, The Asset Strippers, as the installation was called, “talked of the disintegration of industry and the empire that it built”. He pauses. “I don’t think anybody would [dispute] that there’s a need for a new order of some sort in the world. Capitalism hasn’t really worked, ultimately.”

For many, including me, Nelson’s dilapidated but unforgettable environments (or “fictions”, as they’re sometimes called) are among the most exciting contributions to British art of the past quarter-century – often provoking a strange, otherworldly, almost out-of-body feeling. “I had the same sense within my own work, when I was building The Coral Reef,” Nelson tells me. This response, he adds, can be “almost hallucinogenic”, but is difficult to put into words – although, in the new catalogue, the Hayward’s director, Ralph Rugoff, gives it a go, by comparing Nelson’s installations to “sets from unrealised disaster movies”.

When it comes, though, to mount-

ing a mid-career retrospective,

Nelson’s affecting “sets” present

a problem: they no longer exist. Most have long since been dismantled and haphazardly packed away in various sheds, lock-ups, basements, and containers dotted around Britain, Europe and USA – from Leicestershire (where Nelson was born, in Loughborough, in 1967) to Scotland. “It’s all just been demolished,” he says, referring to his back catalogue.

Hence his tension when we meet in his main studio in Crystal Palace, not far from his London home. Today, this former sound-system shop is a man cave crammed with all manner of evocative ephemera, mostly picked up at flea markets: an old roulette wheel, a cheap bust of Horatio Nelson, a Chinese New Year lion’s head, a blown-out rubber tyre found beside a German autobahn. This last item, hanging from the ceiling like a surprisingly delicate, spiralling mobile, was once part of a show in Dusseldorf. “I love blown-out tyres,” says Nelson. “They’re ready-made objects that, through a sort of alchemy, seem perfectly sculptural.”



For his new survey, Nelson tells me that he wanted to avoid making “something archival”, full of photographs and reconstructions; that, he adds, can wait for “when I’m dead or incapable – which I’m not”. Instead, he decided to repurpose several key works, mostly dating from the decade prior to his takeover of the British Pavilion – which, according to the Hayward, will also be “radically reimagined” for the exhibition. Even the show’s name, Extinction Beckons – which, Nelson says, may sound “pessimistic” and “portentous”, but is intended to convey a note of “dark humour” – recycles the title of his first publication, from 2000.

Rebuilding so much past work is, he says, an “ambitious” task, requiring inordinate graft and a lot of space, hence his temporary relocation to an empty warehouse once used by Argos (a detail he relishes, given the prominence as a theme within his work of, as he puts it, “obsolescence”). Moreover, now that he’s in his mid-50s, all that hammering and heavy-lifting isn’t getting any easier: “You do notice the difference,” he says.

Nevertheless, he tells me, he still loves “making stuff” – unlike some younger artists, who, he observes, seem less interested in the physical side of creating art. (Nelson holds part-time academic positions at both Kingston University London and Amsterdam’s Rijksakademie, and says that he enjoys teaching.)

Meeting Nelson – who acknow-ledges a debt to earlier artists such as Edward Kienholz and Ilya Kabakov, pioneers of installation art

(a term, incidentally, he says he doesn’t “really understand”) – I sense an honest, down-to-earth yet slightly shy character, who has little time for the hoopla of the moneyed international world of contemporary art. “I’m not a performer,” he tells me. “I don’t even like public speaking. I don’t want to be on…” He trails off. On Graham Norton’s sofa? “No!” he laughs. “Not at all.”

Over the years, he has grown accustomed to getting by. “I have sold stuff,” he says, “but I’ve also lived relatively cheaply.” During the 1990s, when he “tried to elude consumption” by the market, he was often on the dole: “I used to sign on with [the British painter] Chris Ofili,” he recalls, “and we’d have breakfast together afterwards, when we both lived in Balham [in south London].” When he made The Coral Reef, he didn’t have any other shows lined up. “So, it looked like I’d be back on the dole or doing building work, and dodging between the two.” Yet, “within a year, I was up for the Turner Prize and in the ICA and Venice”.

Still, wouldn’t it be nice finally to win the Turner Prize, now that artists over 50 can be considered? “I think I’m over the Turner Prize,” he says. “Why would I want to take [it] from somebody else who would really enjoy it? I wouldn’t really care now,” he laughs. “It’s a bit like old men getting sports cars, isn’t it? It’s just a bit too late. Like, what’s the point?”

‘Mike Nelson: Extinction Beckons’ is at the Hayward Gallery, London SE1 (southbankcentre.co.uk), Weds-May 7; ‘The Book of Spells’ is at Matt’s Gallery, London SE16 (mattsgallery.org), Fri-April 23