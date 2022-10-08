Mike Myers Reveals Whether He Wants To Do Another 'Austin Powers' Movie

A future “Austin Powers” film sounds “groovy” to actor and comedian Mike Myers.

Myers, who starred as the titular character in the spy comedy film franchise’s three movies, weighed in on his interest in reprising his iconic role during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

“The Tonight Show” host asked Myers, who produced and wrote the films that took in over $676 million at the box office, if he’d ever star as Austin Powers again before his audience broke out in cheers.

“No, I don’t have anything to announce, I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project,” Myers said.

“Yeah, I would love to do it, of course, it’s fun.”

Fallon also asked Myers about his visit to Buckingham Palace that featured a surprise tie-in to the “Austin Powers” franchise.

Myers – whose parents are from Liverpool – said he and a friend were watching the Changing of the Guard from inside Buckingham Palace’s gates when a military band broke out into the movie’s theme, “Soul Bossa Nova” by Quincy Jones.

Myers later claimed one of the guard’s told him he “bet he heard” the song before.

You can watch more of Myers’ interview with Fallon below.

