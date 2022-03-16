Mike Myers plays eight wild characters in first look at secret society series The Pentaverate

Lauren Huff
·3 min read
Mike Myers plays eight wild characters in first look at secret society series The Pentaverate

Yeah, baby, Mike Myers is back!

The first look at Myers' new secret society comedy series The Pentaverate is here, providing a tease of its mystical shenanigans and a taste of the eight different characters the comedian will portray in it.

As this new Netflix series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth about a secret society of five men who've been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347. In the process, he might just possibly save the world himself.

The Pentaverate
The Pentaverate

Netflix Mike Myers as Ken Scarborough, Lydia West as Reilly Clayton, Mike Meyers as Anthony Landsdowne in 'The Pentaverate.'

"In 1347, five learned men realized that the Black Plague was caused by fleas on rats. However, the Church believed the Plague to be God's punishment, labeling these five men heretics. So, they formed a benevolent secret society to influence world events, known as The Pentaverate," the iconic voice of Jeremy Irons — who serves as the narrator of the limited series — intones in its first teaser. The clip also provides a glimpse of Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong, and Lydia West in the show, which was created and executive-produced by Myers.

Continuing his penchant for playing multiple characters at once, Myers will be taking on eight new roles, including:

  • Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.

  • Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist determined to expose the Pentaverate.

  • Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.

  • Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member.

  • Bruce Baldwin: A former media mogul.

  • Mishu Ivanov: An ex-Russian oligarch.

  • Shep Gordon: A former rock-and-roll manager.

  • Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate's super computer, MENTOR.

The Pentaverate
The Pentaverate

Netflix Ken Jeong as Skip Cho in 'The Pentaverate.'

The Pentaverate
The Pentaverate

Zoe Midford/Netflix Keegan-Michael Key as Dr. Hobart Clark in 'The Pentaverate.'

Jeong's character, Skip Cho, is described by Netflix as "a casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns." Key, meanwhile, is Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate-change disaster. And West is Reilly Clayton, who works with Myers' Ken Scarborough at the Canadian News Station. She goes on the adventure with him to expose the Pentaverate — all while hiding a secret of her own.

The Pentaverate
The Pentaverate

Netflix Jennifer Saunders as The Maester of Dubrovnik in 'The Pentaverate.'

Pentaverate
Pentaverate

Netflix Neil Mullarkey as Mustache Man in 'The Pentaverate.'

Pentaverate
Pentaverate

Netflix The titular secret society in 'The Pentaverate'

Myers isn't the only one portraying multiple characters. Also pulling double duty is Jennifer Saunders, who will appear as the Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik. The former is the head investigator for the Pentaverate, who is summoned from his ancestral home in Dubrovnik to investigate the suspicious deaths. The latter character is described as the Maester's sister and protector of the parce clavem, the spare key for the Pentaverate's voting apparatus, which is hidden in Dubrovnik.

Debi Mazar, playing a highly trusted executive assistant to the Pentaverate, and Richard McCabe, playing the head of the society's security force, round out the cast.

Tim Kirkby serves as director. John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns for Jax Media as well as Jason Weinberg and Kirkby executive produce alongside Myers.

The six half-hour episodes premiere May 5 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

