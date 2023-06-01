Mike Moustakas returns as Kansas City Royals face Rockies: What to know about next series

The Kansas City Royals return to Kauffman Stadium to begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. The weekend will highlight a special cause as Kauffman Stadium serves as the venue for the annual Big Slick celebrity softball game.

Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Rob Riggle are among many celebrities who will take part in the game that supports Children’s Mercy.

KC is expected to start Jordan Lyles in the series opener. He has made eight career starts against the Rockies and owns a 5.30 ERA. He last faced the Rockies in 2021 and allowed six runs across 11 2/3 innings of work.

Daniel Lynch will take the mound on Saturday afternoon. He is making his second start of the 2023 campaign after missing nearly two months with a left shoulder strain. Brady Singer is set to start the series finale.

The Royals won a three-game series in Denver last season.

The Rockies have yet to announce their probable starters. Colorado will finish their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon.

Here is what to know about the upcoming series...

Mike Moustakas returns to KC

Mike Moustakas was the Royals’ prized selection in the 2007 MLB Draft. KC drafted Moustakas second overall out of Chatsworth Charter High School. Moustakas made his Royals debut in 2011 and went on to have a successful tenure, by both individual and team-success standards.

Moustakas was a key component of the Royals’ World Series runs, including the 2015 championship win. He hit .282 with 22 homers and 82 RBIs during the 2015 season. His performance earned him an All-Star selection as he finished 21st in MVP voting.

In eight seasons in KC, Moustakas left a memorable legacy. He hit 139 homers and recorded 441 RBIs.

“When you spend 10 years of your life with people and … (many) in the minor leagues, you become more than teammates,” Moustakas told The Star during the 2020 campaign. “You become more than friends. It’s almost family. It is family, and it really showed in that 2015 season.”

Colorado Rockies to watch

Colorado ranks sixth in team batting average. The Rockies feature dynamic hitters in Moustakas, Kris Bryant and Randal Grichuk.

Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon is off to another solid start as well. He entered Wednesday’s game with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. McMahon has seen a recent power surge. He has hit 20 or more homers in three of his last five MLB seasons.

Rockies star C.J. Cron is on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. Meanwhile, Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon was placed on the bereavement list on Monday.

The Rockies head to Kauffman Stadium for the first time since the 2017 season. They currently sit in fourth place in the National League West division. The Royals lead the all-time series with a 16-12 record.

What’s next?

The Royals play host to the Rockies for three games before heading out on a six-game road swing with stops against the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles next week.