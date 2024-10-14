Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer praise 2024 Royals players: ‘This is just the beginning’

Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) and third baseman Mike Moustakas (8) show off their World Series rings before the game against the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on April 5, 2016.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was among the last to leave the Royals dugout following Thursday’s loss in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

When talking with a crush of media following the game, Witt expressed his dismay about the season coming to an end.

But a former Royals star heaped praise on Witt for his season.

On his “Diggin’ Deep” podcast, 2015 World Series champion Eric Hosmer talked about how much he enjoyed this season.

“So Bobby Witt Jr. last night, obviously very disappointed, said that he felt like he let the fans down,” Hosmer said. “I just want to throw a little message out there: He did the exact opposite of letting us down. The product that those boys put out on the field, the heart that they showed throughout the whole entire season. We want to let the boys in blue know we were proud as hell of their accomplishments, proud of what they did.”

Mike Moustakas, who was Hosmer’s teammate on that championship team, said he is excited for the Royals’ future.

“All the fans are proud of you guys, man. You guys did amazing,” Moustakas said. “Came out, played ball the right way, had fun doing it. This is just the beginning for those boys out there. Man, obviously it hurts, it stings. It doesn’t feel good right now. But when you show up to spring training next year knowing that you’re a playoff contender, it’s a whole different animal.

“Next year, when you’re back, you’ve got a taste of it. You know what to expect? You know, all those nerves are still going to be there a little bit, but now it’s a little bit different. You know how to do it. I’m excited for their future.”