Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·2 min read
Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Seven days have passed and the reverberations from the Dallas Cowboys’ season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs are continued to be felt.

Coach Mike McCarthy promised that major changes were in order and the biggest move came on Sunday with the decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, sources confirmed.

Along with Moore, the Cowboys are also moving on from quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, bringing the number coaching changes over the last week to eight.

McCarthy, who has led the Cowboys to back-to-back trips to the playoffs for first time since 2006-2007 and back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1992-1995, could be coaching for his job in 2023 and is expected to take over play-calling duties.

McCarthy called plays during his time as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Moore had been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019 and was considered crucial to quarterback Dak Prescott’s development when McCarthy was hired in 2020.

The Cowboys twice ranked first in yards (2019, 2021) and once ranked first in points (2021) with Moore as the offensive coordinator and play caller.

The Cowboys were 11th in yards and fourth in points this season when Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions.

Now, there is a belief with in the organization that the Cowboys need a new voice Prescott’s ear and get him out of his comfort zone to take the next step for himself and the team.

Moore had recently interviewed for the Carolina Panthers head coaching position. The Panthers, however, went with former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Moore has already drawn interest from the Los Angeles Chargers for their offensive coordinator position.

McCarthy parted ways with six coaches on Wednesday, including running backs coach Skip Peete, senior defensive assistant/linebacker coach George Edwards, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, assistant head coach Rob Davis and quality control analytics coach Kyle Valero.

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left