Mike McCarthy addresses viral comments made by Micah Parsons that put their relationship in question

After the Cowboys’ 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, defensive end Micah Parsons drew headlines with an answer he gave to a question about the job status of Mike McCarthy, the only NFL head coach he’s known.

McCarthy, who holds a 45-31 record as head coach for the Cowboys, entered 2024 in the fifth and final year of his contract. When asked about how players juggle that fact with the current downward trajectory of where the season is headed, Parsons instead pointed at veterans like Zack Martin “who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did” instead of putting some much-needed support into his head coach.

On Monday morning, McCarthy and Parsons had a face-to-face meeting to address the comments after questions were being asked in the locker room by other players. While Parsons could have easily created more room for support for McCarthy in his statements after the loss, he communicated to his head coach that his comments did not come across as intended.

“If those create questions for others in the locker room, a conversation has to happen,” McCarthy said on Monday afternoon. “Micah and I had a conversation this morning about it, handled those things as men should handle it. That wasn’t his intent. That’s something he can talk on.”

In holding his weekly show on Bleacher Report’s The Edge podcast a day early, Parsons addressed the comments and cleared the air about his relationship with his head coach.

“I never once intended to throw Mike McCarthy under the bus,” Parsons said. “He’s one of the winningest coaches, he’s won a Super Bowl…Never once did I intend to reflect on Mike McCarthy’s career, because I know it’s a good one. I’ve always had a great relationship with Mike McCarthy, and I’ve never put that into question.”

Later in his response to the issue, McCarthy said that things were resolved with Parsons and redirected his focus into what the team is battling at the moment and how clearing this situation can help everyone move forward.

“We have so much more that we need to focus on, and that’s really what we talk about throughout the day today,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep it about football and bear down on the things we know we need to improve on, build on some of the things we felt like we got better throughout these games coming out of the bye. These are the things you need to eliminate from your culture. Conversations bring resolution. I think this is an example of that.”

Whether it was Parsons’ intention or not to not put support into his head coach when given the opportunity, the optics of the comments after a fourth consecutive loss and a continued downhill trajectory of the Cowboys season did not make for a warm and fuzzy moment from player to coach. Instead, it’s now seen as a road bump, at the very least.

“Not once did I want this quote to be a negative moment,” Parsons said. “I only wanted it to be a positive light and shine light on guys like Zack Martin who may or may not be a Cowboy next year.”