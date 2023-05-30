Mike Mayers’ pursuit of perfection highlights potential of Kansas City Royals’ pitchers

Kansas City Royals pitcher Mike Mayers returned to Busch Stadium looking to replicate his solid outing against the Detroit Tigers last week.

In that start, Mayers allowed just one run and struck out eight. But he wouldn’t draw the Sunday start against his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Instead, Mayers would be the “bulk” reliever — tasked with following the afternoon’s opener, reliever Josh Staumont — on Memorial Day.

The switch worked out perfectly.

Mayers, who began his career in St. Louis, dazzled against his former team. He pitched six innings and was a key factor in the Royals’ combined pursuit of a perfect game.

He allowed two hits in the eighth inning, to Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras, respectively. But that didn’t hinder his confidence.

Instead, Mayers offered an inspiring glimpse into the potential of the Royals’ pitching staff ... even as he knew a perfect game was in reach.

“The goal is to throw up as many zeroes as you possibly can,” Mayers said. “That’s the mindset I stayed in, but you are aware of it still.”

Mayers showcased his full arsenal of five pitches against the Cardinals. His fastball and slider proved to be a dynamic combination, generating a combined 27 swings and seven whiffs.

The Cardinals were off-balance throughout his dominant performance. Mayers embodied the Royals’ mantra of Raid the Zone.

“It looked like a mixture of things,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “The location was good with the fastball. He was around the zone the whole day. When he wanted to throw a cutter, slider or curveball, he was getting it in or below the zone where they were off the end or swinging over the top.”

The Royals haven’t enjoyed consistent pitching this season. But Mayers’ recent outings have provided a spark that could lead to more opportunities.

Quatraro said the club will be counting on Mayers. He didn’t make the team out of spring training, but now he’s demonstrating his worth.

“We knew during the year we are going to need him,” Quatraro said. “We need other guys. You don’t go through the year with five starters. We were confident he was going to come up here and do a good job.”

Confidence is a key component for a team seeking consistency.

The Royals rank 27th overall with a 5.10 team ERA. Short starts have taxed the bullpen and led to a disappointing 17-38 record.

But Mayers and Staumont proved on Monday that this staff can reach another level. It’s just a matter of putting it together over the long haul.

“This is a special group and it’s fun to be a part of it ...” Mayers said. “The pitching staff has been a lot better, and getting better, lately. This is just another stepping stone and continuing to build off of that.”

The Royals have dealt with injuries to their starting rotation. Daniel Lynch missed two months and Kris Bubic, Brad Keller and Ryan Yarbrough are all currently on the injured list.

That’s created opportunities for guys like Mayers to contribute.

Mayers said learning from St. Louis’ Monday starter, Adam Wainwright, prepared him for moment’s like the one he experienced on Monday. The chance to pitch against Wainwright is one Mayers will never forget.

“To be able to go up against somebody that I looked up to for so long was an absolutely incredible honor,” Mayers said.

Mayers said that during his time with the Cardinals he studied how to become a better professional. Wainwright had a hand in that development and now the Royals are poised to reap the benefits.

With a 1.35 ERA so far this season, Mayers is taking advantage of his newfound role and making a case to stick around long-term.

“My story hasn’t always been easy, but everybody has a different way of getting here and a different way of staying,” Mayers said. “There is adversity and ups and downs. Just drawing on my time over there has helped me tremendously.”

Meanwhile, Royals pitchers have put together two quality outings in recent days. Zack Greinke draws the start Tuesday at Busch Stadium with a chance to win the first leg of the I-70 series.

With the offense beginning to fire on all cylinders, KC’s pitching staff might not have great all the time. But having a chance to be perfect, as was the case Monday afternoon, was pretty special.

“Josh set the tone today and you saw what Mike did,” Witt Jr. said. “He did his job and it was awesome to be back there behind him.”