Mike Martin Jr. to take over for his father at Florida St

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Longtime assistant Mike Martin Jr. was promoted to head coach at Florida State on Friday, taking over the program where his father became the career wins leader in all NCAA sports.

The announcement of his hiring came two days after the Seminoles ended their 23rd College World Series appearance, and 17th under Martin Sr., who won 2,029 games over 40 seasons.

Martin Jr. has spent all 22 of his years in coaching as an assistant to his father, focusing on hitting and recruiting. The former All-America catcher has put together eight straight top-10 recruiting classes and his offenses have a combined .300 batting average since 1998.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

''I have every confidence Mike Martin Jr. will carry on the winning tradition of Florida State University baseball,'' FSU president John Thrasher said. ''For more than two decades as an assistant coach, he has shown he is a talented recruiter, passionate competitor and respected mentor to our student-athletes. While Mike Martin Jr. brings his own strengths and style of coaching to the program, his values, integrity and love for this university will carry on the proud legacy of his father.''

Under Martin Sr., the Seminoles won at least 40 games and played in the NCAA Tournament every year.

''I'm very honored and humbled to be able to lead Florida State,'' Martin Jr. said. ''It's been a privilege to serve at this great university for the past 22 years and I'm excited to extend FSU's 70-year history of success moving forward. After serving under one of the all-time greats, we will combine much of what was learned from him with our new staff's style and ideas in our pursuit of championships.''

Martin Jr. was FSU's starting catcher from 1993-95, leading FSU to the CWS in 1994 and '95.

Story continues

''We are very excited to have Mike Martin, Jr. leading our baseball program into the future,'' athletic director David Coburn said. ''His commitment to, passion for and experience with the Seminole program are second to none. His plan for the next era of Seminole baseball is impressive. He knows what he wants to do and how he wants to do it.''Athletic director David Coburn said Martin Jr.'s commitment, passion and experience with the program are unparalleled.