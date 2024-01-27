Mike Maignan: AC Milan halt match in show of support for goalkeeper after racist abuse

Fans at San Siro showed their support for goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the 16th minute

AC Milan briefly halted Saturday's Serie A match against Bologna in the 16th minute to show support for goalkeeper Mike Maignan after he received racist abuse last weekend.

Maignan, who wears the number 16 shirt, was racially abused during Milan's 3-2 win over Udinese last Saturday.

Fans held aloft their phones at San Siro and applauded before play resumed.

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that," read a Martin Luther King quote on a stadium screen.

Giorgio Furlani, CEO of AC Milan, said: "Today's initiative is a tangible testament to our unwavering commitment in the battle against hate and racism. As a club, we hold zero tolerance for discrimination.

"We are grateful to the Italian Football Federation, Lega Serie A and Bologna FC for their support in making this impactful statement possible, and to everyone embracing this crucial message for change."

Milan drew 2-2 against Bologna as Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored twice for Stefano Pioli's side after Joshua Zirkee had opened the scoring for the Rossoblu.

Riccardo Orsolini struck in added time to earn a point for Bologna with Milan remaining third in the league.