Mike Lindell Vows To File 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines' Over Rigged Election Lie

Then-President Donald Trump listens to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speak with members of the coronavirus task force and reporters outside the White House in 2020. (Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The increasingly off-the-rails My Pillow Guy and Donald Trump acolyte Mike Lindell announced Saturday that he’s filing a “class action lawsuit” against “all machines” to support his and Trump’s lie that the presidential election was rigged.

One Twitter follower quipped that his washing machine and dryer had just hired an attorney.

Lindell seemed perfectly serious when he made the announcement during a speech endorsing Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

His lawyers have been working on the suit for five months, and will argue that all machines are “defective devices,” Lindell said.

“We’re going to get rid of these machines for once and for all, for any election in history,” he added to cheers.

Mike Lindell announces a class action lawsuit against “all machines” pic.twitter.com/ZokLXQhNuN — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2022

He later insisted to The Daily Beast that he was talking about voting machines, though that’s not what he said.

Lindell is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for more than $1.3 billion in damages for defamation in what the suit calls his “viral disinformation campaign.”

The Smartmatic voting machine company also filed a defamation lawsuit against Lindell, alleging he deliberately concocted lies about a rigged presidential election to sell his products.

Twitter critics had a laugh over Lindell’s latest stunt. One wondered if Lindell had located a “time machine” to eliminate all machines for “any election in history,” as he promised to do.

Good. My Nespresso has been acting up and needs a little discipline. — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) March 5, 2022

I didn't have Mike Lindell is actually Sarah Connor from the future on my batshit Q card pic.twitter.com/amjZt4GCSO — Donald 🌊🗽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@007__NIL) March 5, 2022

My toaster is counter suing for libel. — Leslieoo7 🌻🇺🇦 (@Leslieoo7) March 6, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...