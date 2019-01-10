Mike Leach has a 'theory' that the Earth is warm and the sun is cold

Washington State head coach Mike Leach is a very interesting man. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mike Leach is one of the more eccentric and fascinating coaches in college football. He’s become a mainstay because of his innovative and out-of-the-box offensive thinking. His theory on the sun’s temperature may be a little too far outside the box, however.

Washington State tweeted a compilation of Leach’s best random thoughts from a video series the school has produced. Leach did not disappoint. Especially with the lead thought.

How about a best of "Random Thoughts with Coach Leach hosted by @bthackery35" to brighten your day?! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/lrrx4iz1qh — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) January 10, 2019





“Maybe the Earth is warm and the sun is cold because the further you get from Earth the lower the temperature goes — the higher the elevation, the colder it gets,” Leach said.

He’s not wrong about the temperatures at higher elevations. But scientists all over will disagree with Leach on everything else there.

It’s entirely possible that Leach is trolling. Because it’s Mike Leach, after all. Either way, we’d love to get him in a room with Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving. Leach can tell Irving all about the ways the sun could be cold and Irving could tell Leach the Earth is flat. How entertaining of a show would that be?

