Mike Leach spending offseason trekking through Southeast Asia

Dr. Saturday
(via Michael Baumgartner/Twitter)
Mike Leach is having a nice offseason.

While other coaches are in full-on recruit evaluation mode, the Washington State coach, a man of many interests, is trekking through Southeast Asia with three politicians. Alongside senators Mike Baumgartner and Doug Ericksen and Rep. Vincent Buys, all of Washington, Leach, according to The Spokesman-Review, met with a host of government officials in Cambodia, taking in the country’s sights and sounds along the way.

And based on his Twitter activity, Leach is loving the experience.






From there, the party moved on to Taiwan to meet with more local politicians and business leaders.


But there was plenty of time for touristy stuff, too. Leach was especially intrigued with the “Meat-shaped Stone” at the National Palace Museum in Taipei. Something called the “Jadeite Cabbage” caught his eye, too.




The Washington State football team wrapped up spring practice a few weeks back and summer session does not begin until early June. Though it’s an evaluation period in recruiting, Leach went on the trip anyway. Washington State spokesman Bill Stevens told the Tribune-Review that Leach is traveling on his own dime and that the trip is “not WSU football related.”

“He’s someone who loves discovering new things. He loves to travel,” Stevens told the paper of Leach.

We’re anxiously awaiting a full recap of the trip once Leach returns home to Pullman.


