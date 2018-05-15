Mike Leach spending offseason trekking through Southeast Asia

(via Michael Baumgartner/Twitter)

Mike Leach is having a nice offseason.

While other coaches are in full-on recruit evaluation mode, the Washington State coach, a man of many interests, is trekking through Southeast Asia with three politicians. Alongside senators Mike Baumgartner and Doug Ericksen and Rep. Vincent Buys, all of Washington, Leach, according to The Spokesman-Review, met with a host of government officials in Cambodia, taking in the country’s sights and sounds along the way.

And based on his Twitter activity, Leach is loving the experience.

Enjoying my time in Cambodia with a Washington State Trade & Friendship mission. Good to promote education relationships between Cambodia and WSU #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/gmKLktM025 — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) May 8, 2018





Enjoying great trip to Cambodia to promote friendship and trade w Washington State. Good discussions on opportunities for WA exports in a growing economy. #Jobs Thanks to Mike Leach for coming to talk educational partnerships between Cambodia and WSU. #GreatDiplomat #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/2rCA42cwhi — Michael Baumgartner (@VoteBaumgartner) May 8, 2018





Great trip. Productive meetings over several days w Prime Minister, President of Senate, Cabinet Ministers, Head of Soccer Association, Higher Ed and US Embassy about opportunities for Cambodia and Washington State. pic.twitter.com/7qQbuli87B — Michael Baumgartner (@VoteBaumgartner) May 9, 2018

Been a few places, done a few things…but never anything quite like going #TombRaider w @Coach_Leach #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/FRpC0BlI7M — Michael Baumgartner (@VoteBaumgartner) May 12, 2018





From there, the party moved on to Taiwan to meet with more local politicians and business leaders.

Great time in Taipei w @WSUPullman alums Adam Chen, CEO of HSBC Bank Taiwan and Ben Hsiang, General Manager of Zwilling Henkel LTD. #BigTime #Taiwan #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/ngcf6ssYx1 — Michael Baumgartner (@VoteBaumgartner) May 15, 2018





But there was plenty of time for touristy stuff, too. Leach was especially intrigued with the “Meat-shaped Stone” at the National Palace Museum in Taipei. Something called the “Jadeite Cabbage” caught his eye, too.

This is a famous carving in Taiwan called The Meat Shaped Stone. Amazing and unique. pic.twitter.com/y0rCXWw9ki — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) May 15, 2018





The fascinating thing is The Meat Shaped Stone has a respect in Taiwan that reminds me of the Mona Lisa. There was a big crowd around it the whole time. I liked it but I am trying to understand its magnitude — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) May 15, 2018





Not to be outdone, the Jade Cabbage is even more popular. Please vote on which you like best. Vegetarians vs Carnivores! pic.twitter.com/pMRFh6N6Za — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) May 15, 2018





The Washington State football team wrapped up spring practice a few weeks back and summer session does not begin until early June. Though it’s an evaluation period in recruiting, Leach went on the trip anyway. Washington State spokesman Bill Stevens told the Tribune-Review that Leach is traveling on his own dime and that the trip is “not WSU football related.”

“He’s someone who loves discovering new things. He loves to travel,” Stevens told the paper of Leach.

We’re anxiously awaiting a full recap of the trip once Leach returns home to Pullman.

The Night Market in Taipei pic.twitter.com/lJ9nutsJGC — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) May 15, 2018





