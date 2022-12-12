Mike Leach hospitalized, Jeff Brohm finds a new home at Louisville & could we see Bobby Petrino join forces with Jimbo Fisher?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back with a fresh podcast as the coaching carousel turns ahead of bowl season.

Before talking about recruiting and new coaching hires, the show gives their best to Mike Leach and his family following the news of his hospitalization. The guys recall all of their best times spent talking with Mike Leach as well as discussing his impact on the college football landscape.

In other coaching news, the Louisville Cardinals have a new head coach in Jeff Brohm. The new hire leaves a vacancy at Purdue, so the pod determines who may be the best fit for the Boilermakers.

In recruiting news, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is back on the road scouting incoming players, but that doesn’t mean he is exempt from doing the dishes. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders lands a big time recruit before the impending avalanche. The guys then close out the show with a new edition of The People's Court.

1:00 The pod sends their best wishes to Mike Leach and his family

16:08 Jeff Brohm has left Purdue to coach at Louisville

24:20 What should Purdue aim for with their new coaching opening?

31:02 Who should Texas A&M hire as their next offensive coordinator?

39:00 Jim Harbaugh has started his recruiting process

46:35 Dylan Edwards has flipped his recruitment from Notre Dame to Colorado

50:18 The People’s Court

