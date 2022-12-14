Mike Leach, gone too soon, wasn't perfect, but he had a gift that kept on giving | Opinion

Brent Schrotenboer, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Time ran out far too soon for my old friend Mike Leach, which is cruel and unfair and truly sad, because Mike always seemed to have so much time for everybody else, even a young peon journalist like me in 1999.

That was when I first met him, the start of a 23-year relationship that ended with shocking sadness Monday night when this one-of-a-kind college football visionary died at 61.

It began with a phone call to the Sheraton hotel in Lubbock, Texas.

"Hello?"

"Coach Leach? I'm a reporter with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Just wanted to check something here. Are you interviewing for the head coach's job at Texas Tech after the game?"

Tech played Oklahoma in Lubbock the next day, and Leach was Oklahoma's hotshot offensive coordinator at the time. It turned out to be the last game for legendary Tech head coach Spike Dykes, who didn't announce his retirement until after Tech beat Leach and OU on that Saturday, Nov. 20, 1999.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was 61.
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was 61.

Leach didn't want to lie or spoil Dykes' farewell the Friday night before. So he gave me a non-denial answer – Wasn't Dykes still Tech's coach?

It was the most evasive he ever got with me, probably because we didn't know each other yet. He did become Tech's head coach shortly after that, and I was the local reporter covering his first year on the job, attending every practice and game. Kliff Kingsbury was riding shotgun at quarterback for Leach back then, backed by a staff of assistant coaches that later produced several future head coaches, including Dana Holgorsen at Houston and Dykes' son Sonny, now the head coach at TCU.

We didn't know it at the time, but this was the birth of something big – a coaching tree and offensive football revolution that would soon spread throughout college and pro football.

But it was also about so much more than that, at least for a rookie beat writer in his 20s just a few years out of college.

Remembering the legendary Mike Leach: What to know about coach's family, football legacy

'Pearl Harbor', tacos and a $91 bill

This was about a professional relationship and friendship that often included talking on the phone well past 3 a.m. – but almost never about football. Instead we talked about Paul Verhoeven films and how to sneak into the exclusive Skybar on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

It was about disagreements – about politics and news coverage he didn't like sometimes. He once tried to convince me that the 2001 movie "Pearl Harbor," starring Ben Affleck, was some kind of cinematic masterpiece. "Seriously, Mike?"

It was about grumpiness, occasionally. He certainly wasn't perfect. And nothing seemed to get under his skin more than a reporter asking about the injury status of one of his players. But that's my job sometimes. "So what's the deal with that, Mike?" The best reason I could get out of him about that was that he could only focus on the healthy players who could play for him and not those who were on the mend and could not.

College football coach Mike Leach, left, and USA TODAY Sports reporter Brent Schrotenboer.
College football coach Mike Leach, left, and USA TODAY Sports reporter Brent Schrotenboer.

It was about food, too. Shrimp and grits with him at a dive bar in Mobile, Alabama, in 2004. Asian food at a buffet in Pullman, Washington, in 2012. In 2016, I even introduced him to the lobster tacos at South Beach Bar & Grille by the beach near my home in San Diego. He wanted to go back every time he was in town.

After that first meeting in late 1999, it also was about shared success and effort. Both of our careers were just getting started back then, and he really admired hustle, even among journalists. He told me that was how I endeared myself to him from the start. After tracking him down in that hotel room in 1999, I continued to report on his candidacy for the Tech job in the weeks that followed. One time I confirmed with a restaurant in Lubbock that he and others had run up a $91 bill one day as Tech courted him for the job. I did this for one reason – I wanted to provide that kind of detail for readers.

Leach recognized that and told me my skills would be better served "tracking down terrorists" for the FBI instead of trying to break news about a football coach for the local newspaper.

'Recipe for a Long Life'

That compliment stuck with me for years, boosting my confidence as I tried to find my footing in the business.

Some 20 years later, he even reminded me about that long after I had forgotten it.

In 2020, after he landed at Mississippi State, he also told me in a text message that I had "evolved" into his "health guru" for some reason. He solicited information from me on diet and nutrition, not that I'm an expert. One time he asked me about rosemary plants and supplements, prompting me to send him a New York Times article entitled, "Rosemary and Time: Does This Italian Hamlet Have a Recipe for a Long Life?"

I believe this is what made him especially interested in improving his health in recent years – obviously not just to live longer, for his family and career, but also to keep feeding something that made him who he was.

His curiosity.

It was a gift he had that we all should be so lucky to have, because it really does keep on giving.

I often wondered why he gave so much of his time to me, which was so valuable to me as a young journalist trying to report accurately on his program. He did the same with other writers and coaches and people he just met, many of whom have similar stories about this strange night owl with an overactive imagination.

The best answer I got came from his father, Frank, who told me Mike's brain was like an insatiable sponge. He wanted to learn more about all sorts of things and looked to other people as a way to help him do that. That's because he really was that curious about the world, sometimes to the point where certain riddles of history and potential conspiracies captured his attention and wouldn't let go.

The last text message I got from him was a link to a story he sent me entitled, "The Truth About JonBenet Ramsey's Ransom Note."

"Any thoughts?" he asked about it late one night.

I replied with my own theory about what happened to Ramsey, who was killed at age 6 in 1996 at her home in Boulder, Colorado.

That case remains a mystery, as do all the many wonders of the world that fascinated him.

His inquisitiveness was that unquenchable, a gift that led him to give his time to others until it finally ran out way too soon.

Godspeed, Mike.

I wish I had one more late-night phone conversation with you to thank you for that.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Remembering Mike Leach and his generous gift that kept on giving

Latest Stories

  • Mike Leach showed Texas Tech, and all of football, what is possible with a few passes

    Mike Leach is gone at 61, and between his humor and his coaching, he changed Texas Tech and football

  • Kevin McKidd Takes His Two Kids to Disney on Ice Days After Wife Arielle Files for Divorce

    The Grey's Anatomy star and ex Arielle Goldrath share two kids, son Aiden, 4, and daughter Nava, 3

  • Lisa Hochstein Says She Could 'Never' Go Back to Her Ex as Their Divorce Remains 'Really Nasty'

    "That ship has sailed," Lisa Hochstein tells PEOPLE of the possibility of a reunion with estranged husband Lenny Hochstein

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns (5-7). Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Cooper's injury, only saying it happened near the end

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Trevor Williams says Nationals signed him for starting role

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams showed last season that he could be a versatile part of a pitching staff, mixing in nine starts and 21 relief appearances. Still, he wanted the next club he joined to put him in the rotation — and that's exactly what the Washington Nationals plan to do. The right-hander said during a video conference Monday to discuss his new two-year contract in free agency with Washington that general manager Mike Rizzo let him know he'll get his wish. “The clarity when we tal

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Nick Paul headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?