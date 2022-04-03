  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mike Krzyzewski's final ride: Coach K finds beauty in tearful heartbreak of losing to hated Heels in Final Four

Jeff Eisenberg
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Krzyzewski
    Mike Krzyzewski
    American basketball coach

NEW ORLEANS — At the end of his last ride came a long walk.

Beaten by his archrival, felled by a dagger of a 3-pointer in the final minute, Mike Krzyzewski unfolded his arms, got up off his courtside stool and strode calmly into retirement.

He displayed no emotion when he shook the hand of North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Nor when Duke fans in the stands applauded reverentially and shouted “We love you, coach!” as he exited the floor.

When Krzyzewski found his wife Mickie waiting for him in front of the tunnel that led to Duke’s locker room, he wrapped her in a hug and told her, “It’s OK.” He then walked hand-in-hand with her down the tunnel, stopping only to console freshman guard Trevor Keels when he encountered him leaning against a wall with tears rolling down his cheeks.

For months, Duke has strived to give Krzyzewski the ultimate retirement gift, to let him leave on top of men's college basketball with a sixth national title. “That’s been the motivation since the beginning,” freshman Paolo Banchero explained last week. “To send him out on top.”

On Saturday night, when an 81-77 loss to North Carolina brought Krzyzewski’s farewell tour to a thrilling and sudden close, the Blue Devils were heartbroken they had fallen two wins shy of that goal. That it was the hated Tar Heels who were advancing to play Kansas for the national title on Monday night made it only more excruciating.

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and guard Jeremy Roach (3) leave the court after a loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men&#39;s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and guard Jeremy Roach (3) leave the court after a loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When devastated Duke players and coaches finally emerged from the solitude of the locker room, Krzyzewski was one of the only ones dry-eyed. To him, before he could grieve the end of his remarkable coaching career, he first had a duty “to take care of the emotions of the people you love and that you're responsible for.”

“It's not about me, especially right now,” Krzyzewski said. “As a coach, I'm just concerned about these guys. I mean, they're already crying on the court. And I mean that's the only thing you can think about.”

From the moment that Duke and North Carolina set up this unprecedented showdown, the night was always going to end with one side in tears and the other jubilant. The first NCAA tournament matchup between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels was bursting with compelling storylines and historical significance.

The 70,602 fans who packed the Superdome delivered a frenzied atmosphere worthy of the moment. The crowd was so deafening before the game that it practically drowned out Jim Nantz’s player introductions. Then the game began and the full-throated roars for every basket were the kind typically reserved for the final two minutes.

Duke and North Carolina helped by delivering a game for the ages, one rife with lead changes and momentum swings from start to finish. Early in the second half, Caleb Love sparked a 13-0 North Carolina surge with a pair of massive 3-pointers. Duke answered back with six straight points of its own, capped by a Banchero low-post basket.

The game appeared destined to come down to the final possession until Duke’s Mark Williams missed a pair of free throws with 46.7 seconds to go. That gave Love the opening he needed to go for a kill shot.

With North Carolina leading by one, Love curled around a top-of-the-key screen and got the favorable matchup he wanted against the 7-foot-1 Williams. Sensing that Williams was giving him too much space, Love pulled up and buried a top-of-the-key 3-pointer, extending the Tar Heels’ lead to four with 24.8 seconds to go.

For Duke, that shot all but killed hope of avenging its ignominious loss four weeks ago when North Carolina crashed Krzyzewski’s retirement party. The Tar Heels now boast a double dose of rivalry bragging rights, ending Krzyzewski’s career at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a loss and ending his final NCAA tournament with another one.

“This was by far probably the craziest game that any of us will ever play in,” North Carolina center Armando Bacot said. “For us to be able to say we won that game and for our fans to have that bragging rights forever, it feels great."

While the finality of an NCAA tournament loss often leaves players numb or in tears, Duke’s exit was especially fraught with emotion. This wasn’t just the end of a season. In many ways, it was the end of an era.

On March 18, 1980, Duke introduced a new men's basketball coach who had just gone 9-17 in his fifth season at Army. The Raleigh-Durham market was so unfamiliar with Krzyzewski that the local media famously had him spell out his last name from the lectern.

Forty-two years later, Krzyzewski retires as a coaching icon known around the world by a single letter. Coach K has amassed 1,200 victories, captured five national championships and forged a legacy of excellence, perseverance and defiance in the face of controversy.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils talks to the press as Paolo Banchero #5 and Trevor Keels #1 look on after losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels 81-77 in the 2022 NCAA Men&#39;s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski talks to media as Paolo Banchero (middle) and Trevor Keels look on after losing to North Carolina, 81-77, in the national semifinals. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Krzyzewski has said he chose to publicly declare his intent to retire months ago because he didn’t feel right knowing his future and not telling potential recruits. “I didn’t want to recruit a kid in an unethical manner, where you’re telling a kid that he might play for you, and then you’re going to pull the plug,’’ he said last week.

And yet the downside of revealing his plans ahead of time is that it instantly made every aspect of Duke’s season about him. His last matchup with Jim Boeheim. His last visit to Chapel Hill. His last home game. His last ACC tournament. And now, truly, his last hurrah.

“All season we've been dealing with it,” Banchero said. “It's Coach's last something every game.”

The weight of that burden was too much for Duke at times this season, but the second-seeded Blue Devils learned to deal with it in time for the NCAA tournament. They overcame a late five-point deficit against Michigan State, made their final eight field-goal attempts against Texas Tech’s ferocious defense and then overwhelmed Arkansas to send Krzyzewski to his record-setting 13th Final Four.

And then two days shy of the first Monday night in April, Krzyzewski’s last ride lurched to a halt. The end came with tears and disappointment but also with pride.

“I’ve said my entire career — or when I knew what the hell I was doing — that I wanted my seasons to end with my team either crying tears of joy or tears of sorrow,” Krzyzewski said. “Because then you know that they gave everything. I had a locker room filled with guys who were crying. And it was a beautiful sight.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Men's Final Four: Kansas advances to national title game with 81-65 win over Villanova

    The Jayhawks blitzed Villanova from the start.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • What Raptors president Masai Ujiri told Kyle Lowry upon his departure from Toronto

    Kyle Lowry is returning to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since signing with the Miami Heat, and things are already getting emotional.

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Matthews scores 50th goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Jets

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. The sniper, who buried his team's sixth goal into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation, is the first Leaf to hit the half-century mark since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94. William Nylander added two on the power play to go along with an assist and Ilya Mikheyev had a short-handed goal as part of his first three-point night in the NHL for the Leafs.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski