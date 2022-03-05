  • Oops!
Mike Krzyzewski says goodbye to Cameron Indoor Stadium in final Duke home game

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
Mike Krzyzewski got a hero's sendoff at his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, as you might expect from the winningest coach in college basketball history.

Krzyzewski's Cameron career came to an end on Saturday against, who else, North Carolina. Among the people who were there to send him off, per Duke, were NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Jerry Seinfeld, Dirk Nowitzki, Kyler Murray, Ken Jeong, Nick Nurse, Terrell Owens and the usual contingent of Cameron crazies.

Duke led the night off with an emotional tribute video:

Krzyzewski then made his entrance through a tunnel of several of his former players:

A group photo would follow, then, finally, the game.

Unfortunately, if fans wanted to see the festivities or just the beginning of the game, the ones watching from home were out of luck. ESPN had the rights to the game, but had to wait to put it on the air because the network's preceding game, Texas-Kansas, went to an ill-timed overtime.

Surrounded by former players, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski applauds while being recognized prior to the team&#39;s NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The matchup is Krzyzewski&#39;s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Mike Krzyzewski's final home game as head coach of the Blue Devils was an emotional day for Duke. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
