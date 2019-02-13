Mike Krzyzewski on Corey Maggette rape allegation: 'I had no knowledge'

Mike Krzyzewski had little to say Tuesday about a rape allegation against former Duke player Corey Maggette. (Getty)

On Monday, the New York Times identified Corey Maggette as the former Duke player accused of raping Meredith Watson.

Watson has also accused Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax or raping her while the two were students at Duke and said last week that an unnamed former Duke player sexually assaulted her in 1999.

Krzyzewski addresses Maggette allegations for 1st time

Duke beat Louisville on Tuesday, and head coach Mike Krzyzewski addressed the allegation against Maggette in his first public statement since the Times report.

Krzyzewski briefly addressed the situation on Saturday before Maggette was identified and deferred to university authorities when asked about it Tuesday.

“At that level, for that serious of an accusation, it’s always university-level. Always. Our university will handle everything, and that’s what should happen. Coach shouldn’t do anything with that." Mike Krzyzewski addresses allegations against former Duke star Corey Maggette pic.twitter.com/OFORU9DWpk — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 13, 2019





Coach K: ‘I had no knowledge’

“I had no knowledge,” Krzyzewski said. “At that level, for that serious of an accusation, it’s always university level. Always. Our university will handle everything, and that’s what should happen. Coach shouldn’t do anything with that.

“I have no knowledge of it, but I’m not the one — our university should do all that, and rightfully so. That’s the level where it needs to happen.”

Maggette denies accusation

Maggette denied the allegation when the Times approached him about it for Monday’s report.

“It has only been through media accounts and a statement from Meredith Watson’s lawyer that I first learned or heard of anything about these sexual assault allegations,” Maggete told the Times. “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my life and I completely and categorically deny any such charge.”



Maggette was recruited by and played for Krzyzewski during Duke’s run to the national championship game in 1999 where it lost to Connecticut.

