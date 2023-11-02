Mike Johnson reveals House GOP agenda in first press conference as speaker: What you missed

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., presented a wide-ranging agenda for House Republicans in his first formal press conference since taking the helm as the lower chamber’s new leader.

Johnson made clear that House Republicans, despite their razor-thin majority, won’t cede to the White House and the Democratic-controlled Senate. The Louisiana Republican reiterated he is pushing forward with an Israel funding bill with spending cuts despite drawing backlash from Senate leadership and a veto threat from President Joe Biden.

At the same time, Johnson acknowledged Congress’ need to avert a government shutdown by the Nov. 17 funding deadline and floated a stop-gap spending bill – referred to as a continuing resolution – to punt the deadline until Jan. 15.

The goal for House Republicans, Johnson said, is a return to “fiscal responsibility.”

Johnson also teased a decision coming “very soon” from House Republicans on their ongoing impeachment inquiry into Biden over allegations he financially benefited from his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at press conference with Republican House leadership on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Washington.

Johnson not backing down from Israel funding fight

House Republicans are slated to push through legislation providing $14 billion in military support for Israel as it fights its war against Hamas. The funding bill was an open rebuke of Biden’s supplemental request from Congress for a broader national security bill that would have provided assistance to other U.S. allies such as Ukraine and Taiwan.

The bill included an offset as well to pay for the Israel aid, rescinding $14 billion from additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service from the Inflation Reduction Act, making Johnson’s Israel proposal even more unpalatable for Democrats. The Inflation Reduction Act is one of Biden’s several championed Democratic policies and the president has often touted the bill at rallies.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the House GOP’s proposed aid package “woefully inadequate” and “deeply flawed” on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

He emphasized the package's proposal which includes IRS cuts, referencing Johnson’s attempt to combine the the cuts with the aid package. Schumer had a response to the newly-elected House leader: "What a joke."

The majority leader said the Senate will not be considering the House’s proposal and instead will work on their own bipartisan aid package that will focus on aid to Israel and Ukraine, competition with the Chinese government and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Johnson shrugged off the criticism at the press conference, saying Congress must address the national debt.

“We want to protect and help and assist our friend Israel but we have to keep our own House in order as well,” Johnson said. “While we take care of obligations, we have to do it in a responsible manner.”

Israeli soldiers lower the coffin of late Israeli Staff Sergeant Shay Arvas at the Holon military cemetery, outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Plan for averting a government shutdown ‘yet to be determined’

There is less than two weeks to avert a shutdown and while Johnson said a plan has “yet to be determined” on how the House will fund the government in time, there is also a “growing recognition” that Congress will have to kick the can down the road again with another short-term funding bill.

Johnson said he would like to see a continuing resolution that punts the government funding deadline to Jan. 15 but said House Republicans have floated other options including a “laddered” stopgap.

Congress must pass 12 separate appropriation bills to avert a shutdown – each bill aims at a specific function of the government from defense to transportation. Past continuing resolutions have temporarily extended all government functions but a “laddered” stopgap would stagger different functions and place multiple deadlines for government funding.

“We’ll see how that goes. I think we can build consensus around it,” Johnson said of a staggered funding plan. “But I think there’s a recognition that we have to complete the job and we’ve run out the clock on this but we want to do what’s right for the American people.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), right, and Majority Whip of the United States House of Representatives Tom Emmer (R-MN), left, at press conference with Republican House leadership on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Washington.

Decision on President Joe Biden impeachment coming ‘very soon’

House Republicans opened an impeachment inquiry into Biden in September over allegations the president financially benefited from his son’s foreign affairs. Democrats and the White House have decried the probe, arguing GOP investigators have found little to no evidence suggesting Joe Biden reaped personal benefits from Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Johnson did not offer details behind what House Republicans would charge Biden with if they moved forward in the impeachment process but said at the press conference a decision would come “very soon.”

“I do believe that very soon we are coming to a point of decision on it,” Johnson said, praising Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and Jason Smith, R-Mo., for leading the inquiry. The three GOP lawmakers are chairs of the Oversight Committee, Judiciary Committee and Ways and Means Committee respectively.

“They’ve been taking the evidence as it goes so we’re going to follow the evidence and we’ll see. I’m not going to predetermine this one," Johnson said.

President Joe Biden walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Washington. Biden is returning from Minnesota.

Johnson promises to tie Ukraine and border funding together

Johnson’s standalone Israel proposal which was an open defiance of Biden’s supplemental request has left Congress’ Ukraine supporters concerned over the future of continued U.S. aid to Ukraine as it attempts to fight off Russia’s invasion in a counteroffensive.

But any additional aid to Ukraine, Johnson said, must include funding for additional security at the southern border which could turn away Democratic support.

“Ukraine will come in short order and it will come next,” Johnson said. “We want to pair border security with Ukraine because I think we can get bipartisan agreement on both of those matters.”

“We have things that we can and should do around the world but we have to take care of our own house first and as long as the border’s wide open, we’re opening ourselves up for great threat,” he added.

While the details of border funding have yet to be hashed out, some House Republicans – particularly more conservative members – have been adamant on attaching their version of a border bill passed earlier this year. The legislation, dubbed the “Securing the Border Act of 2023,” has been derided by Democratic critics as overly harsh.

Contributing: Rachel Looker

U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) leave after a news briefing at the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republican held a Conference meeting to discuss party agenda.

